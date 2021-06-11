The Best of This Week

The week’s must-reads for managing in the digital age, curated by the MIT SMR editors.





Organizations can establish policies that “blind” decision makers to potentially biasing information, but this is rare. This article looks at when managers and other evaluators might choose to blind their own judgment and suggests ways they can foster less-biased decision-making in their organizations.

Early analysis of racial and networking data highlights three behavioral drivers of inclusion that are associated with faster promotions and longer tenures for employees of color: establishing ties with colleagues and stakeholders early on, building networks with diverse “bridging” ties, and seeking out mentoring.





Although the United States began the 20th century as one of the most age-integrated societies in the world, well-meaning social innovation has increasingly separated young from old, sowing disconnection and discontent. And while it’s true that social innovation helped get us into this mess, it may also help us find our way out.

Understanding the real reasons why racial equity initiatives provoke opposition can help you lead employees through cultural transformation. Leaders can counter predictable reactions and steer individuals toward active engagement in anti-racism efforts.

Companies have a unique opportunity to rebuild employees’ social connections when they return to in-person work (Source: MIT SMR )

) As companies plan post-pandemic hybrid work models, the complaint letter from Apple’s staff is quite instructive (Source: Quartz)

What K-pop’s three best practices can teach us about building meaningful, lucrative brand engagement (Source: Ad Age )

) Need summer reading recommendations? Check out Behavioral Scientist’s latest book list (Source: Behavioral Scientist)

