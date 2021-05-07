The Best of This Week

The week’s must-reads for managing in the digital age, curated by the MIT SMR editors.





Leaders driving transformation often focus too much on how employees’ tasks will change — but this is less of a hurdle for workers than dealing with the threat to the informal roles they’ve established. Major transitions cause personal disruption along three different dimensions: role adjustment, task learning, and emotional engagement.

Managers often go through invisible leadership transitions, with additions to the scope of their roles but no changes in their official positions. Survey results show that leaders experience such transitions as 27% more difficult to navigate than formal ones due to a lack of authority, difficulties in communicating effectively, and insufficient opportunities for self-improvement.





May is National Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, and this article offers three key steps leaders and colleagues can take to become better allies to Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

Businesses have lacked robust tools to detect, measure, and manage smells in a scientific way — until now. A range of industries could be revolutionized by two emerging branches of digital olfaction technology: one focused on the digital detection and analysis of different odors, and the other on the digital transmission and re-creation of smells.

Research has found that perceptions of power in the workplace can factor into people’s responses to situations. But power doesn’t necessarily correspond to official hierarchies. This article explores the six main forms of power — which can overlap: coercive, reward, legitimate, referent, expert, and informational power.

