The Best of This Week is a roundup of essential articles for managers in the digital age, including content from MIT Sloan Management Review and other publications around the globe, curated by MIT SMR editors.
The Hidden Values Driving Strategy

Research shows that our subconscious values influence how much risk we are willing to tolerate and how open we are to pursuing innovation — and thus, how we make decisions and achieve our goals as managers. By understanding and acknowledging these biases in themselves and others, leaders can better align decisions with company goals and strategy.

Reaping the Benefits of Conflicting Advice From Mentors

Research shows that mentees tend to make better decisions if they embrace and work through conflicting advice. These tips can help mentees reap the benefits of conflicting advice — and help mentors offer sufficient support.
 

6 Counterintuitive Rules for Being a Better Manager

In an interview with First Round Review, Lambda School chief operating officer Molly Graham shares her six rules for how to be a good manager. From the unassuming traps that even great managers can fall into to why the best leaders spend more time with the highest — not the lowest — performers, this collection of practical tactics can help you take your management game to the next level.

Responding to Growing Regulatory Risks

The blizzard of regulatory action swirling around Big Tech platforms is producing outcomes that will affect many other companies across industries that have adopted — or are considering adopting — platform business models. Yet, few platform operators and owners have fully considered the growing regulatory risk and how it could derail their businesses. Here are the internal and external responses they should consider now.

Social Media Managers Are Essential — and Struggling

In 2020’s relentless news cycle, social media managers are first responders. They make important — and very public — decisions constantly, responding to news and conversations quickly at a very delicate time. While in high demand, their job is still belittled as one that anybody could do, but for such a demanding and psychologically tough role, relief may require more than personal coping skills.

Quote of the Week:

“For us, AI has not meant artificial intelligence. We have always talked about amplified intelligence, because we’re amplifying an existing knowledge and competence of our colleagues.”

— Arti Zeighami, H&M Group’s chief data and analytics officer, in MIT SMR’s latest Me, Myself, and AI podcast, “Fashion Forecasting

