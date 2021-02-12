Weekly Recap

The Best of This Week

The week’s must-reads for managing in the digital age, curated by the MIT SMR editors.

The MIT SMR Editors Reading Time: 1 min 

Topics

Weekly Recap

The Best of This Week is a roundup of essential articles for managers in the digital age, including content from MIT Sloan Management Review and other publications around the globe, curated by MIT SMR editors.
See All Articles in This Series

What to Read Next

  1. 2021 Future of Leadership Report: Leadership’s Digital Transformation

  2. What We’ve Learned So Far About Blockchain for Business

  3. How Good Citizens Enable Bad Leaders

  4. Winter 2021 Issue


How Managers Can Help Redesign the Post-Pandemic Workplace

As organizations plan for ways to bring remote employees back to the workplace, leaders should take advantage of the opportunity to rethink how and where work is best done, and how to combine the best aspects of remote and colocated work.

Why Building the Intelligent Enterprise Takes a Long Path

To deliver on the promise of AI, leaders must focus on improving their organization’s culture and decision-making capabilities. Farthest along the path to the intelligent enterprise are the businesses committed to building teams that embrace a long-term vision and systematically work to implement it.
 

How to Get Better at Changing Your Mind

Changing your mind — or admitting that you were wrong — requires grappling with your very identity. In a conversation about his latest book, Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know, Adam Grant explores why it’s so hard to update our ideas and opinions and investigates how we can get better at it.

The Four Roles Leaders Must Play in Managing a Hybrid Workforce

Leaders will need to play multiple roles — Conductor, Catalyst, Coach, and Champion — as they adapt to managing a hybrid in-person/virtual post-pandemic workforce.

What Else We’re Reading This Week

Quote of the Week:

“It’s sort of become a challenge to myself, to prove what one person with time and a little motivation can do … everyone has a role to play in the pandemic, and I’m just doing the very little that I can to make it a little bit easier.”

— Huge Ma, a software engineer for Airbnb, in “N.Y.’s Vaccine Websites Weren’t Working. He Built a New One for $50.”

Topics

Weekly Recap

The Best of This Week is a roundup of essential articles for managers in the digital age, including content from MIT Sloan Management Review and other publications around the globe, curated by MIT SMR editors.
See All Articles in This Series

Tags:

, , ,

More Like This

Add a comment

You must to post a comment.

First time here? Sign up for a free account: Comment on articles and get access to many more articles.