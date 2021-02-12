The Best of This Week

The week’s must-reads for managing in the digital age, curated by the MIT SMR editors.





As organizations plan for ways to bring remote employees back to the workplace, leaders should take advantage of the opportunity to rethink how and where work is best done, and how to combine the best aspects of remote and colocated work.

To deliver on the promise of AI, leaders must focus on improving their organization’s culture and decision-making capabilities. Farthest along the path to the intelligent enterprise are the businesses committed to building teams that embrace a long-term vision and systematically work to implement it.





Changing your mind — or admitting that you were wrong — requires grappling with your very identity. In a conversation about his latest book, Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know, Adam Grant explores why it’s so hard to update our ideas and opinions and investigates how we can get better at it.

Leaders will need to play multiple roles — Conductor, Catalyst, Coach, and Champion — as they adapt to managing a hybrid in-person/virtual post-pandemic workforce.

