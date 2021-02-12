The Best of This Week

Topics
How Managers Can Help Redesign the Post-Pandemic Workplace
As organizations plan for ways to bring remote employees back to the workplace, leaders should take advantage of the opportunity to rethink how and where work is best done, and how to combine the best aspects of remote and colocated work.
Why Building the Intelligent Enterprise Takes a Long Path
To deliver on the promise of AI, leaders must focus on improving their organization’s culture and decision-making capabilities. Farthest along the path to the intelligent enterprise are the businesses committed to building teams that embrace a long-term vision and systematically work to implement it.
How to Get Better at Changing Your Mind
Changing your mind — or admitting that you were wrong — requires grappling with your very identity. In a conversation about his latest book, Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know, Adam Grant explores why it’s so hard to update our ideas and opinions and investigates how we can get better at it.
The Four Roles Leaders Must Play in Managing a Hybrid Workforce
Leaders will need to play multiple roles — Conductor, Catalyst, Coach, and Champion — as they adapt to managing a hybrid in-person/virtual post-pandemic workforce.
- Societies shaped by individualism may have an edge in growth through innovation
- The secret geography of every office
- Beyond divestment: new investment options target climate impact
- The fuel we all need to keep going amid pandemic uncertainty is kindness
Quote of the Week:
“It’s sort of become a challenge to myself, to prove what one person with time and a little motivation can do … everyone has a role to play in the pandemic, and I’m just doing the very little that I can to make it a little bit easier.”
— Huge Ma, a software engineer for Airbnb, in “N.Y.’s Vaccine Websites Weren’t Working. He Built a New One for $50.”