The Best of This Week

As the technologies behind recommendation engines advance, the advice and choices they produce could transform the experience of both the customer and the employee. But if the technology is to reach its full potential, companies will need to address sensitive issues of trust and privacy.

Data accessibility has emerged as a challenge in taking AI out of the lab and into the business. Although it is often treated as an IT problem, in reality it is a management problem — aggravated by misconceptions about the nature and the role of data accessibility in AI.





The dominance of social media sites and online platforms like LinkedIn has changed the hiring game and led to a rise in active recruiting on the part of companies. Companies are becoming more sophisticated about identifying talent, but they should cast a wide net, especially considering the rise of remote work.

During its 2019-20 season, the National Basketball Association showed that three ingredients are essential for corporate social justice initiatives to stick: a workforce that unites behind a vision, an executive who supports that vision, and an organizational infrastructure built to implement and sustain change.

Almost every mundane activity of our lives — eating, getting dressed, hopping on Zoom — relies on “an almost unfathomably complex, algorithmically calibrated, partly automated, and partly sweatshop-labor-dependent global supply chain” that no individual can reasonably comprehend.

