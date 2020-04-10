The Best of This Week

The week’s must-reads for managing in the digital age, curated by the MIT SMR editors.





Unpredictable, high-stress situations spur cognitive biases that can influence decision-making in damaging ways. But understanding our biases — including status quo bias, political bias, and confirmation bias — gives us a better chance of making better choices. We’re likely to encounter these biases when making decisions about COVID-19.

What are you doing with all this suddenly available “extra time” at home? The urge to overachieve reflects America’s always-on work culture, but overloading ourselves with at-home projects may be counterproductive. As the pressure to be productive in the midst of a pandemic stresses us even further, Taylor Lorenz of The New York Times offers a reminder that many of us are finding it harder and harder to focus and get things done — and that it’s OK not to be productive right now.

Decentralized teams face a number of unacknowledged challenges that can have damaging consequences if unaddressed: low-bandwidth communication, unnecessary meetings, and loss of passive knowledge sharing. Overcome these remote-work communication challenges with these strategies.

Colombia’s public health care system, fragile in the best of circumstances, was likely to be priced out of the international market for ventilators. This article from Vanity Fair explores how an innovative alliance of techies, biomedical engineers, university faculty, doctors, and financiers is tackling this pressing medical problem.

In the past few weeks, millions of people have begun working from home with just days’ notice. Many of the challenges these new remote workers are encountering are fueled by the speed of change and the sense of shock. We’ve learned from earlier waves of virtual work that we need to acknowledge and balance three distinct elements: technology, social needs, and work rhythms.

