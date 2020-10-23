The Best of This Week

The week’s must-reads for managing in the digital age, curated by the MIT SMR editors.





Strain between business operations and data science teams did not originate with the rise of data science. These tensions demand structural solutions, and the way forward is through a data science bridge — an organizational structure and leadership commitment to develop better communication, processes, and trust among all stakeholders.

A new analysis pinpoints seven key “clusters of need” in the tech talent capabilities that will matter most in the next few years, including data management, automation, and DevOps. To close the talent gap in these areas, companies will need to deploy strategies for hiring, reskilling, reallocating, and sourcing employees.





Research Updates From MIT SMR Get weekly updates on how global companies are managing in a changing world. subscribe Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up Privacy Policy

Whether organizations build or buy AI tools, their use of the technology exposes them to new risks as well as benefits. Boards must be prepared to provide adequate oversight of how AI is developed and deployed.

While 77% of men believe they are doing all they can to support gender equality, only 41% of women agree. That means men must do more to speak up and speak out on behalf of women. Actively confronting other men for sexism, bias, harassment, and inappropriate behavior may be the toughest part of male allyship, but it’s also utterly essential.

We’ve all become increasingly aware of the risks of deploying AI systems, but a survey of individuals tasked with promoting responsible-AI efforts at their workplaces indicates that their work is in its early days. Organizations will need to add formal governance processes and offer employees incentives to comply with responsible-AI principles.

What Else We’re Reading This Week

Findings from the 2020 Artificial Intelligence Global Executive Study and Research Project, a collaboration between MIT SMR and BCG: “Expanding AI’s Impact With Organizational Learning”

and BCG: “Expanding AI’s Impact With Organizational Learning” The costs of a company culture that promotes “fitting in”

Wanted: Online gamers to help build a more stable COVID-19 vaccine

Quote of the Week: