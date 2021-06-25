The Best of This Week

The week’s must-reads for managing in the digital age, curated by the MIT SMR editors.

The pandemic exacerbated long-running retail profitability issues — many of which have been plaguing the sector since the early 2000s. New research from Deloitte sheds light on the current consumer-to-business paradigm, the direction in which customer experience trends are headed, and what retailers can do to ensure their sustained success.

Most leaders understand the superior value of business models built around subscription-based software, platform marketplaces, and machine learning. But few have embraced the exponential growth and value of combining both those strategies with data and machine learning models.





More than a dozen researchers who study technology, behavior, and complex systems believe questions about the impact of communications technology on collective behavior should be regarded as a “crisis discipline,” noting that “the vulnerability of these systems to misinformation and disinformation poses a dire threat to health, peace, global climate, and more.” In a new paper, they call on researchers and social media executives to take a Hippocratic oath and pledge to do no harm to humanity.

The pandemic required companies to make strategic pivots to adapt to rapidly changing environments. To meet the new demands that emerged, they must retrain their employees so that they can fill those jobs or roles most closely aligned with the organization’s strategic direction. The authors share five questions to help leaders to both understand and clearly define that new direction, along with five leadership competencies that are key to helping organizations move forward.

