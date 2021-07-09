The Best of This Week

The week’s must-reads for managing in the digital age, curated by the MIT SMR editors.





Working remotely during the pandemic weakened social capital networks within organizations, making it harder for employees to maintain the same high level of productivity and for new employees to get up to speed. By strategically addressing three areas — strengthening weak ties, building social capital in new teams, and onboarding employees — leaders can help build those important ties.

While many organizations have challenges with production deployments of AI, wealth management is a clear exception. A number of banks and investment companies are using AI to improve their wealth management services — either to eliminate human wealth advisers altogether or, much more commonly, to augment their efforts.





The COVID-19 pandemic offers just a tiny preview of some of the mental health and psychosocial consequences of the climate emergency. Left unaddressed, the combination of cascading disruptions to essential systems and acute disasters generated by rising temperatures will produce individual and collective psychological, emotional, and behavioral traumas at levels never before seen.

A monolithic, highly interdependent organization can become a modular one by turning traditional business processes — whether financial, legal, or HR-related — into microservices with application programming interfaces. APIs can help codify interactions among departments, reduce ad hoc communication, and minimize coordination complexity.

What Else We’re Reading This Week

