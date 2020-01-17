The Best of This Week

The week’s must-reads for managing in the digital age, curated by the MIT SMR editors.
Checking Messages About Work Versus, Um, Actually Doing Work
Slack has changed how we behave at work, leaving us either distracted by messages or anticipating being distracted. What was once heralded as the email killer is just sort of making us miserable now.
The Path Forward for Automated Vehicles
The future of mobility via automated vehicles isn’t autos versus tech, but rather autos plus tech: collaborations that weave together products, services, and business models to meet the needs of individual users across wide-ranging use cases.
Achieving Success When You’re the Underdog
No matter your current role, most of us can relate to the experience of feeling underestimated at some point in our careers. Recent research by Wharton professor Samir Nurmohamed found that employees who view themselves as underdogs are more likely to receive higher performance evaluations from their supervisors.
Understanding That Detroit Hustle
In resource-constrained environments like Detroit, individuals approach entrepreneurship in different ways than people in affluent regions such as Silicon Valley do. For a city that has experienced tough economic times, entrepreneurship is blooming.
How to Be a Better Funder
Tech philanthropy is booming, but it doesn’t always meet the real needs of the organizations it aims to help. How can tech philanthropists be better funders? Stanford Social Innovation Review offers five best practices to help tech companies move fast and improve how they fund nonprofits.
Quote of the Week
“We don’t yet know which predictions about the climate will be most accurate, nor what effects we have failed to consider. But there is no denying the direction we are heading. Every government, company, and shareholder must confront climate change.”
— Larry Fink, chairman and CEO of BlackRock, in his annual letter to CEOs
