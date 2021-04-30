The week’s must-reads for managing in the digital age, curated by the MIT SMR editors.

Topics Managing Technology

Strategy

Business Models

Skills & Learning Weekly Recap The Best of This Week is a roundup of essential articles for managers in the digital age, including content from MIT Sloan Management Review and other publications around the globe, curated by MIT SMR editors. More in this series





Some conceptual frameworks, like the BCG growth share matrix and SWOT analysis, have had a lasting impact on business strategy and practice. This article looks at the seven evaluation criteria — comprehensiveness, utility, validation, clarity, memorability, integration, and differentiation — that distinguish effective and enduring business frameworks.

Deepfakes have received much (well-deserved) bad press. But the underlying technology has potential for building more positive customer experiences and applications for societal good. This article outlines three strategies that can help organizations address the risks of using digital avatars to advance their business and social goals.





Research Updates From MIT SMR Get weekly updates on how global companies are managing in a changing world. subscribe Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up Privacy Policy

When building out a hybrid work plan, companies must be cognizant that burnout is at an all-time high. To avoid overtaxing their best talent, businesses can take a page from professional sports, where championship-winning teams like the NBA’s Toronto Raptors rely on load management techniques to keep players healthy. Forward-thinking companies can get ahead of workload issues by building out a “virtual talent bench.”

Performing volunteer work for a charitable cause can help employees develop valuable skills for their jobs. But programs with that goal can backfire if volunteers believe that their employer’s real motive is to profit through improved performance. People are more receptive when managers are transparent about the gains that can be achieved for all parties involved.

At a vaccine summit earlier this month, African health leaders laid out plans to expand vaccine manufacturing capacity and boost the continent’s regulatory bodies for medicines. Kick-starting successful vaccine manufacturing will require at least four key elements: significant financing, expanded research capacity, a commitment from governments to purchase vaccines, and regulatory bodies that meet international standards.

What Else We’re Reading This Week

Five ways to ensure the post-pandemic recovery focuses on women (Source: Fortune )

) Proactively supporting employees’ mental health and wellness benefits both workers and companies (Source: MIT SMR )

) A manager and an employee dissect Basecamp’s controversial new memo banning internal “societal and political discussions” (Source: Quartz)

Quote of the Week: