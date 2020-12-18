Weekly Recap

Reading Time: 1 min 

The Best of This Week is a roundup of essential articles for managers in the digital age, including content from MIT Sloan Management Review and other publications around the globe, curated by MIT SMR editors.
Six Key Steps to Successful Innovation — Remotely

COVID-19 sparked an existential shock for businesses worldwide, leaving some companies struggling to adapt while others innovate and thrive. While some companies are squandering their energy lamenting the new normal, others are following six steps that enable them to accelerate the pace of innovation and continue to create customer value.

Adaptability Is Essential for Strategy

The most successful businesses today are those that identify when and how to change to improve strategic advantage. Tools that can help business leaders spot the opportunities and challenges that exist or are emerging are now more relevant than the traditional strategy frameworks of the past.
 

Has the Pandemic Changed Our Brains Forever?

The unavoidable anxiety of living through a pandemic affects us all at a basic neurological level. While experts predict a mental health or PTSD crisis to follow the pandemic, the emotional fallout may also come with fresh clarity and an opening for previously unimaginable change.

AI Pilots Require a Unique Approach

For any organization pursuing AI, it’s important to understand whether an early product has enough capabilities for highly interested customers to get started with it.

Five Ways to Boost Your Productivity

It’s been a long year, and you’re not alone if you’re dragging yourself through December. These five tips can help you motivate yourself to get going and get it done.

What Else We’re Reading This Week

Quote of the Week:

“Agile leadership matters now more than ever — it is about leveraging, not reacting to, the turbulence around you.”

— Linda A. Hill, Wallace Brett Donham Professor of Business Administration and faculty chair of the Leadership Initiative at Harvard Business School, in “Being the Agile Boss,” one of our top articles of 2020

