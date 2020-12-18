The week’s must-reads for managing in the digital age, curated by the MIT SMR editors.

Topics Innovation

Managing Technology

Innovation Strategy

Developing Strategy Weekly Recap The Best of This Week is a roundup of essential articles for managers in the digital age, including content from MIT Sloan Management Review and other publications around the globe, curated by MIT SMR editors. See All Articles in This Series





COVID-19 sparked an existential shock for businesses worldwide, leaving some companies struggling to adapt while others innovate and thrive. While some companies are squandering their energy lamenting the new normal, others are following six steps that enable them to accelerate the pace of innovation and continue to create customer value.

The most successful businesses today are those that identify when and how to change to improve strategic advantage. Tools that can help business leaders spot the opportunities and challenges that exist or are emerging are now more relevant than the traditional strategy frameworks of the past.





Research Updates From MIT SMR Get weekly updates on how global companies are managing in a changing world. subscribe Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up Privacy Policy

The unavoidable anxiety of living through a pandemic affects us all at a basic neurological level. While experts predict a mental health or PTSD crisis to follow the pandemic, the emotional fallout may also come with fresh clarity and an opening for previously unimaginable change.

For any organization pursuing AI, it’s important to understand whether an early product has enough capabilities for highly interested customers to get started with it.

It’s been a long year, and you’re not alone if you’re dragging yourself through December. These five tips can help you motivate yourself to get going and get it done.

What Else We’re Reading This Week

New research on accommodating religious diversity in the workplace

MIT Sloan Management Review’s top articles of 2020

Emotions distort our perception of time, which is part of why 2020 seems endless

Quote of the Week: