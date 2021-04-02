The Best of This Week

The week’s must-reads for managing in the digital age, curated by the MIT SMR editors.





Early-career talent needs onboarding and development opportunities, even in a fully remote work environment. Based on their study of 500 internships and graduate programs worldwide, the authors suggest five ways that organizations can effectively support new contributors — virtually.

Many employees find virtual meetings draining, but each person’s scheduling and structure preferences vary widely. Leaders can help address this by soliciting feedback, varying those elements based on employee input, and following best practices for making virtual meetings more effective.

Recent research conducted by MIT Sloan professor Jared R. Curhan finds that a short, silent pause during negotiation can spark a more deliberative mindset and deliver better outcomes. According to Curhan, “There are creative ways to address conflicts, and there is more room for agreement than people assume. Our study shows that one way to find that room and spark that resourcefulness is through silence.”

The persistent skill gaps across U.S. industries won’t be bridged until companies rethink how they train workers. Workforce intermediaries — such as community-based nonprofits, labor union affiliates, industry associations, and community college systems — are helping companies create enduring skill strategies and training systems.

The disproven theory of ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft was that they’d be more similar to carpooling than to traditional taxis. Gregory Erhardt, a professor at the University of Kentucky who analyzes transportation modeling systems, offers The New York Times three lessons from this misjudgment: Ride-hailing companies must share their data with cities; public officials need to shift transportation policy; and technology needs established guardrails before their negative impacts become obvious.

What Else We’re Reading This Week

