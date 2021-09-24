The Best of This Week

The week’s must-reads for managing in the digital age, curated by the MIT SMR editors.

Collaborative technologies enabled virtual work and kept teams connected when physical offices had to close because of the pandemic, but a close look at a Fortune 500 company’s virtual interactions reveals troubling insights about the transformative impact of new technology on organizational behavior. By following this article’s practical steps, managers can mitigate potential risks of isolation, exclusion, surveillance, and self-censorship.

Organizations stand to benefit greatly from employee data insights, given how they can inform improvements to work practices and the customer experience. But before these big wins can be enjoyed, employee data management must be carried out responsibly. Putting dignity at the center of acceptable data use improves management and governance of employee data and builds trust.





Located at the intersection of social entrepreneurship and business intrapreneurship, social intrapreneurship offers an opportunity for companies to implement corporate social responsibility holistically, by involving employees and enabling them to contribute in creative ways.

Companies struggling to fill open positions are relying on current employees to log more hours, which can be a pricy proposition. But stress, burnout, and demands for extra time are contributing to a broad wave of resignations that, in turn, place even more pressure on the employees who remain.

What Else We’re Reading This Week

MIT professor Tim Berners-Lee invented the World Wide Web. Thirty years later, he’s determined to slay the misinformation-ridden beast it has become (Source: Boston magazine)

magazine) Offices’ biggest advantage isn’t hard work but the “soft work” that connects colleagues (Source: The Atlantic )

) Gig workers worldwide are connecting across borders, pressuring companies and governments to recognize that gig work is work — and should be paid as such (Source: Rest of World)

