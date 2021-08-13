The Best of This Week

The week’s must-reads for managing in the digital age, curated by the MIT SMR editors.

Few leaders have been proactive in building the type of culture needed for their transformation strategies to succeed, but the wrong culture can undermine the best-laid strategy and organizational development plans. The elements of adaptive culture and eight culture transformation principles described here can maximize the likelihood of success.

To survive amid uncertainty and complexity, strategy must be grounded in company purpose based on deeply held values. Implementing strategy becomes a way of life when leaders follow six key practices drawn from the examples of soulful business leaders.





Over the summer, many companies announced fall-season plans for office returns and large events. But the COVID-19 delta variant has corporate leaders ripping up their playbooks for the next few months. Plans for September returns have been pushed to October — or to 2022 — at a particularly precarious, unpredictable time for many companies and workers.

Digital twins are well established in industrial and manufacturing applications, but many more use cases are opening up thanks to developments in enabling technologies like internet-connected sensors, 5G communications networks, augmented and virtual reality, and AI and machine learning.

