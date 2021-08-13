Weekly Recap

The Best of This Week is a roundup of essential articles for managers in the digital age, including content from MIT Sloan Management Review and other publications around the globe, curated by MIT SMR editors.
To Transform Your Business, Start With Your Culture

Few leaders have been proactive in building the type of culture needed for their transformation strategies to succeed, but the wrong culture can undermine the best-laid strategy and organizational development plans. The elements of adaptive culture and eight culture transformation principles described here can maximize the likelihood of success.

Strategy With Soul

To survive amid uncertainty and complexity, strategy must be grounded in company purpose based on deeply held values. Implementing strategy becomes a way of life when leaders follow six key practices drawn from the examples of soulful business leaders.
 

Is Fall Canceled?

Over the summer, many companies announced fall-season plans for office returns and large events. But the COVID-19 delta variant has corporate leaders ripping up their playbooks for the next few months. Plans for September returns have been pushed to October — or to 2022 — at a particularly precarious, unpredictable time for many companies and workers.

New Potential for Digital Twins

Digital twins are well established in industrial and manufacturing applications, but many more use cases are opening up thanks to developments in enabling technologies like internet-connected sensors, 5G communications networks, augmented and virtual reality, and AI and machine learning.

What Else We’re Reading This Week

  • How do instant language-translation technologies work — and to what extent can they crack the language barrier? (Source: Tech Monitor)
  • Guidance for advancing inclusion for Black employees, both within the organization and with other stakeholders (Source: Fortune)
  • A radical rethink of the social media ecosystem will require thinkers from a variety of disciplines to work together on five critical issues (Source: Tech Policy Press)

Quote of the Week:

“People are hungry to craft lives that integrate diverse activities — work, side businesses, family, continuing education — and have a personalized trajectory. Many people are relishing the possibility of autonomy and flexibility.”

— Lynda Gratton, professor of management practice at London Business School, in “Melding Flexibility and Connectivity in the Workplace”

