The Best of This Week

When hackathons are held virtually, people from a variety of circumstances have an opportunity to participate. Research focused on global hackathons related to the COVID-19 crisis over the past year offers insights into how to make remote collaboration succeed with participants who have diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and experience with technology.

Companies that treat Pride Month as a campaign need a disciplined, programmatic approach if they’re to change their mindset to one of commitment. This approach focuses on stakeholders representing the “three C’s”: the company, its customers, and the community.





Last summer, the world watched as protest after protest erupted across the U.S. and the world in support of Black lives. Tech companies started pledging to do things differently, claiming they would doggedly support Black workers, Black organizations, and Black companies via investments, donations, and hiring pledges. A year later, how have the lives of Black tech workers, users, and citizens been altered by the bold commitments these companies made?

A sense of connection with colleagues has been missing for many employees who had to switch to remote work during the pandemic. As businesses consider a return to in-person work, the question of what kinds of experiences benefit from what kinds of spaces can no longer be treated as though “one size fits all.” Leaders will need to anticipate and shape the kinds of social moments that enable richer, more meaningful human connections in our offices and work lives.

The market for tech engineers is highly competitive. To pick the right candidate — and to improve the likelihood that they’ll pick you — consider prioritizing soft skills, updating your interview process, and offering more growth opportunities.

