Breaking Logjams in Knowledge Work

How organizations can improve task flow and prevent overload.

advertisement <a href="https://sloanreview-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=514356569a363&cb=108947777"><img src="s://sloanreview-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=367209&cs=514356569a363&cb=108947777" border="0" alt=""></a>





If you work in an organization, you know what it’s like to have too much to do and not enough resources to do it. Digital tools for communication and collaboration are meant to make it all more manageable, but access to technology often can’t fix the root causes: poor work design and entrenched organizational behaviors.

The costs of overload are well-documented: It makes people less creative, less productive, more prone to illness, less likely to hit deadlines and goals, and more likely to leave their organizations to work elsewhere.2 And it’s been implicated in many major accidents and disasters, from BP’s Texas City Refinery explosion to the more recent U.S. Navy ship collisions.3 But, despite the evidence, many leaders continue to believe that their organizations thrive when overloaded, often both creating pressure and rewarding those who deliver under duress. It’s a popular but pathological approach to management.

U.S. manufacturers suffered mightily under this approach for decades, until many found a better way.

Before the 1980s, plant managers tended to believe that keeping every person and machine busy was the key to success. If everybody was busy, the thinking went, the plant would produce more. But visits to Japanese manufacturers and books like The Goal4 revealed that this approach actually undermined performance. Today, factories are run differently. On the whole, managers have become much more aware of which operations are critical to overall performance — and manufacturing and assembly plants are both more efficient and more flexible than they were in the 1980s.

Nevertheless, the “keep everybody busy” theory remains alive and well in other settings, particularly in knowledge work. Though it hasn’t been studied as extensively in such contexts, evidence suggests that in many types of jobs — for instance, serving bank customers, performing complex surgeries, and developing cutting-edge products — organizations overload their employees in hopes of maximizing the performance of the enterprise.5 They have a lot to learn from manufacturing, where managers have adopted a “pull” system for controlling the number and the rhythm of tasks in a work process.

In this article, we explain how this concept from the world of physical work can be used to improve resource allocation and prevent overload in other settings.

Already a member? Sign In Not a member? Member Free 3 Free Articles per month, $6.50/article thereafter. Free newsletter. Subscriber $75/yr. US Unlimited digital content, quarterly magazine, free newsletter, entire archive.