Building a Winning Data Strategy: An MIT SMR Executive Guide

A new series offers insights on how companies can move forward with data in an era of constant change.

Today’s companies are swimming in data — but how do we build a data strategy that creates value? That question is at the center of the upcoming MIT SMR Executive Guide, which will explore how organizations and leaders can move forward with data in an era of constant change.

With a robust data strategy, companies can respond to new opportunities faster and improve the customer experience. And when companies embrace a collaborative, data-driven culture, leaders can make better, more informed decisions.

There is no question that a winning data strategy offers organizations a competitive edge, but leaders can expect to face nontrivial challenges along the way. Our new executive guide, “Building a Winning Data Strategy,” features new articles from renowned data experts that can help your organization build a successful approach to data.

Summaries of the upcoming article series, which begins on Sept. 28, are included below. Sign up to be notified when new articles are published, and in the meantime, explore our library of recent data and analytics articles available now.

Getting Serious About Data and Data Science

Thomas C. Redman and Thomas H. Davenport

Too often, leaders make the mistake of seeing data too narrowly — as something relegated to IT and data science teams. This can lead companies to overlook data’s transformative potential and underinvest in critical areas such as people, processes, and culture. This article looks at how companies can get on the right path by shifting goals, mustering resources, and aligning people. Available Sept. 28.

Why Culture Is the Greatest Barrier to Data Success

Randy Bean

To be successful with data and analytics, organizations must evolve and change the ways in which they structure current business processes. The ones that recognize that competing with data requires them to do business a little differently and embrace change will be well-positioned to realize the benefits of a data-driven culture. Available Sept. 30.

Actioned Analytics Pave the Way to New Customer Value

Barbara H. Wixom and Gabriele Piccoli

One of the data industry’s secrets is that most organizations don’t know what to do with their own data. This article examines how leading companies are delivering action-inspiring analytics to customers that provide more opportunities to measure, monitor, influence, and drive real value creation. Available Oct. 5.

Data Governance in the 21st-Century Organization

Gregory Vial

A winning data strategy relies on consistent, strong data governance throughout the organization. But governing data is not easy, and there is no magic bullet that guarantees success. Good governance requires balance and adjustment, and when done well, it can fuel digital innovation without compromising security. Available Oct. 7.

Related Articles

The Enterprise Systems That Companies Need to Create

David Waller and Paul Beswick

To succeed in the next era of data technology, companies need to create enterprise systems that allow them to make fundamentally better business decisions. Tech upgrades can be revenue generators, not just cost sinks or soon-to-be legacy burdens. This article looks at three transformation strategies that can create value and enable continuous innovation. Available Oct. 12.

How Organizations Can Build Analytics Agility

Lori C. Bieda

In order to detect and respond to disruptive events with agility, companies must increase their analytical fitness and develop strong muscle memory for when they are put to the test. To achieve this, companies should focus on three areas: improving data, augmenting business processes to fit changing contexts, and investing in talent with hybrid skill sets. Available Oct. 14.