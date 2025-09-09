Building Innovation Teams Across National Borders

Chris Gash

Summary: Tightening immigration policies worldwide are disrupting multinational enterprises’ ability to recruit global R&D talent for colocated teams. Research shows that the innovation output of dispersed teams is lower than that of colocated teams, but companies can adapt using four strategic approaches: immigration arbitrage, modularization, flexible orchestration, and regional ecosystem integration. These strategies can help teams maintain innovation excellence while navigating mobility constraints.

The Research The authors studied the impact of the 2004 H-1B visa cap reduction on 707 U.S.-based multinational enterprises, analyzing how immigration restrictions affected the geographic dispersion of inventor teams and innovation outcomes.

Key findings include a 4.7% increase in geographic dispersion of inventors following the cap reduction and corresponding decreases of 4.15% in patent output and 5.32% in patent novelty following the visa restrictions.

The authors found that sectors that relied on more codified knowledge experienced increased R&D team dispersion with less of a negative impact on innovation, suggesting that sectors that are tacit-knowledge-intensive are more dependent on the geographic proximity of inventor teams.

Multinational enterprises today face mounting challenges as the complexity of innovation increasingly demands a highly skilled, diverse pool of R&D professionals, often recruited from around the world. Access to global talent lets employers bring in specialized expertise and fresh perspectives that can lead to breakthrough innovations.

However, immigration policies are tightening in many countries. For example, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the U.K. have all recently introduced or plan to implement immigration restrictions targeting the high-skilled talent pool that forms the backbone of multinational R&D operations.

Such restrictions are making it difficult for multinational enterprises (MNEs) to recruit and allocate skilled workers to the locations where they are most needed. How should companies reorganize their R&D efforts to manage the constraints imposed by restrictive immigration policies? Our research found that MNEs have a set of strategies from which they can choose, depending on the nature of the research they are conducting and how tightly they need to control knowledge flows. But first, it helps to understand why MNEs are reliant on global R&D talent and how immigration restrictions affect organizations’ ability to innovate.

The Case for Global Talent Acquisition

The breadth of specialized knowledge and skills required for innovation leads many MNEs to implement global recruitment strategies to staff their headquarters’ R&D operations. For example, most R&D in U.S.-based MNEs remains domestic, with studies indicating that 60% to 70% of R&D activities are centered at home.1 Official administrative data indicates that 61,786 U.S.-based MNE units applied for visas to bring foreign knowledge workers to the U.S. from 2022 through 2024.2

This arrangement not only reduces coordination costs but also facilitates the seamless exchange of tacit knowledge, which comprises things an individual knows how to do but cannot write down and transmit to remote locations or recipients.3 Close physical proximity also enables spontaneous interactions, enhances team cohesion, and supports real-time problem-solving and rapid iteration. Colocated teams can more easily foster trust and rapport — essential elements of effective collaboration, especially in innovation-intensive projects, where continuous refinement and integration of knowledge are critical.4

Restrictive immigration policies disrupt this setup by limiting MNEs’ ability to transfer highly skilled foreign employees to central R&D hubs in their home countries. In the U.S., for instance, reductions in H-1B visas for foreign professionals with specialized skills and increased scrutiny of skilled foreign workers have forced companies to reassess their talent-sourcing strategies.5 As a result, many R&D activities that MNEs would prefer to undertake with colocated teams must be implemented with geographically dispersed teams or shelved altogether.

When R&D teams are spread across multiple countries, MNEs encounter significant coordination hurdles and transaction costs. Our study found that physically colocated teams produce innovation outcomes that are both higher in quantity and superior in quality compared with the outputs of geographically dispersed teams. In dispersed teams, communication and coordination occur through a mix of synchronous and asynchronous interactions. Without the benefits of the physical proximity that comes with colocation, companies struggle to sustain the same level of spontaneous collaboration, often missing out on valuable synergies that naturally arise in shared physical spaces. Consequently, the complex process of knowledge exchange — which is fundamental to innovation — becomes slower, more costly, and less effective.

R&D Dispersion’s Impact on Innovation Performance

How much does the dispersion of R&D talent affect companies’ ability to innovate? To measure that, we recently studied the impact of the 2004 reduction of H-1B visas on the global dispersion of inventor teams working for 707 U.S.-based MNEs, as well as its effect on the quantity and novelty of their patent production, from 2000 to 2007.6 The H-1B Visa Reform Act of 2004 lowered the United States’ annual cap on H-1B visas — used by employers to hire foreign workers — from 195,000 to 65,000, sharply limiting access to high-skilled foreign talent. Our study found that responding to restrictive immigration policies by dispersing R&D teams among different countries had detrimental effects on MNEs’ innovation.

This was particularly pronounced in industries dependent on tacit knowledge, such as biopharmaceuticals and semiconductors, where much of the expertise is noncodified and transmitted through direct interaction to minimize the information distortion that arises in remote communication. For instance, R&D groups in the Utsunomiya, Japan, laboratory of the Microcircuit Materials division of DuPont expressed concern that “increasing dependence on electronic communication and coordination and reduced opportunities for face-to-face contact are causing a slow erosion in [tacit] knowledge sharing.”7 Restrictions on such interactions can erode productivity because dispersed teams often fail to capture the nuanced knowledge that in-person collaboration naturally fosters, which in turn limits their ability to pursue high-impact projects or achieve rapid advancements.

The drastic 2004 reduction of H-1B visas in the U.S. led to a 4.7% average increase in the geographic dispersion of inventors among U.S.-based MNEs in the three years following the change, thereby increasing employment at their foreign affiliates. The forced dispersion introduced coordination challenges — such as time zone differences, cultural variations, differing regulatory environments, and the increased costs of managing cross-border teams — that impaired effective knowledge transfer across teams. This dispersal corresponded with a 4.15% drop in the total patent output and a 5.32% reduction in patent novelty among MNEs in our study, underscoring the adverse effects of reduced immigration on innovation.

The 2004 H-1B visa reduction led to a 4.7% increase in geographic dispersion and 4.15% drop in patent output among US MNEs.

Further, post-policy changes revealed that instead of replacing foreign inventors with domestic hires, many MNEs simply reallocated R&D activities to their foreign subsidiaries. Companies observed a notable rise in U.S. patent applications listing inventors based in countries like China and India (26% and 29%, respectively), while applications with solely U.S.-based inventors dropped by 12%. These figures are averages based on the entire population of patents in our data set. Moreover, the impact of uncoordinated geographic dispersion on innovation output was 30% more severe in industries reliant on tacit knowledge, such as biotechnology, compared with sectors with more codifiable knowledge, such as software development. This data illustrates that industries heavily reliant on in-person knowledge transfer are especially vulnerable to disruptions stemming from immigration restrictions.

In our study, we performed an in-depth analysis of one immigration policy restriction in a single country — the U.S. Another team’s research analyzed immigration restrictions across 15 countries from 1990 to 2016.8 Companies with higher rates of international inventor mobility were particularly affected by those restrictions, experiencing average reductions of 15% in the total number of patents issued.

Yet another investigation found that higher H-1B visa denial rates, particularly in 2018 and 2019, led major U.S. tech companies, including Alphabet (Google), Amazon, Meta (Facebook), and Microsoft, to establish R&D centers in Canada, capitalizing on that country’s more favorable immigration policies to maintain access to global talent pools.9 These findings highlight that such restrictions are particularly deleterious for high-tech industries, such as artificial intelligence, semiconductor manufacturing, and biotechnology, which are strategic sectors for U.S. economic competitiveness. The inability to bring sufficient highly skilled talent to their domestic R&D hubs forced these companies to reorganize their innovation activities internationally.

Complementary policies, like the U.S. Department of Labor’s H-1B wage rule published in October 2020, significantly increased wage requirements for H-1B visa grantees. In addition to visa denial, this rule further incentivized U.S. companies to increase the offshoring of knowledge work as they sought talent in countries where they could pay lower wages.10 As of June 2025, U.S. government H-1B policy communications revealed a pattern of enhanced enforcement and stricter compliance requirements, and they acknowledged stakeholder concerns about increased administrative burdens.11

Companies with higher rates of international inventor mobility experienced average reductions of 15% in total patents due to restrictions.

Such effects are not limited to U.S. businesses. ASML, the world’s leading manufacturer of chip lithography machines, has long been critical of the Dutch government’s restrictions on the immigration of the high-skilled knowledge workers it needs to remain globally competitive. On an investor call in 2024, CEO Peter Wennink said, “The consequences of limiting [high-skilled] labour migration are large — we need those people to innovate. If we can’t get those people here, we will go somewhere where we can grow.”12 This is not just talk: From 2008 to 2020, in response to electoral gains made by anti-immigrant parties, ASML steadily reduced its R&D concentration in the Netherlands while conducting its innovation activities with inventors located in countries such as Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan, leading to an increase in the dispersion of its innovation workforce.13 Wennink’s statement makes it clear that the forced geographic dispersion of its inventor teams is suboptimal for achieving ASML’s innovation objectives.

Rethinking Innovation Strategically to Circumvent Immigration Barriers

In the face of increasing restrictions on global mobility, MNEs have to reconsider their implicit assumption that R&D initiatives constitute unified, inseparable endeavors requiring physical proximity among team members.14

A more nuanced examination reveals that innovation projects can be disaggregated into distinct components based on their characteristics. One such characteristic is activity codifiability — the extent to which knowledge work can be documented, transmitted, and interpreted without requiring direct face-to-face interaction. Highly codifiable activities are those where processes, methodologies, and outcomes can be clearly articulated through documentation and protocols, enabling effective remote collaboration. In contrast, activities with low codifiability typically involve tacit knowledge transfer. Such knowledge, nearly impossible to communicate in writing, is transferred only through demonstration or training among workers who are geographically colocated.

Another critical characteristic is the distinction between core and peripheral knowledge components. Core knowledge comprises the fundamental intellectual property (IP), proprietary methodologies, and strategic insights that directly contribute to an organization’s competitive advantage and are closely guarded. Peripheral knowledge components, while necessary for project completion, are more auxiliary in nature — they support the innovation process but don’t necessarily constitute an organization’s primary source of competitive differentiation. For example, in the automotive industry, drivetrain technology is core, whereas tire technology may be considered peripheral. Since knowledge is a key component of their competitive advantage, companies take great pains to prevent knowledge leakage, especially to competitors. Companies are more concerned about the leakage of core knowledge components, as these are more valuable than peripheral knowledge, and these concerns are greater when the knowledge is highly codified, since it can be easily articulated, transcribed, transferred, and applied.

When we examine innovation projects through the lens of these two dimensions — activity codifiability and knowledge characteristics — we can construct a strategic framework for distributed innovation management.

Four Strategies to Manage Innovation Across Geographical Boundaries

This framework provides managers with a structured approach to reimagining how innovation can be effectively distributed across geographical boundaries, even in the face of immigration constraints. We propose a set of four strategies based on that framework that can help companies capitalize on their global talent while managing the inherent challenges of dispersed R&D teams.

1. Immigration Arbitrage. For activities involving core knowledge components that are highly codifiable, MNEs face a dual strategic imperative: protecting IP while ensuring access to global talent despite immigration restrictions. When strategic knowledge that is core to the company is coupled with high codifiability, the concerns about knowledge leakage are severe. This scenario demands robust IP protection mechanisms and integration with headquarters’ operations, yet immigration constraints may prevent the desired colocation of skilled R&D personnel. Immigration arbitrage is the strategic exploitation of differences in national immigration policies to ensure access to global talent pools through geographical diversification of R&D operations. That, coupled with stringent IP governance, offers a sophisticated solution to this challenge. This approach involves strategically establishing R&D units in countries that not only have complementary immigration policies and time zones but also demonstrate strong IP protection regimes and enforcement mechanisms.

This approach is particularly effective when three conditions converge. First, the feasibility of protecting knowledge must be established through the high codifiability of activities. Second, the potential for temporal coordination should exist, whereby MNEs select locations with overlapping business hours to create virtual colocation through synchronized work schedules, facilitating real-time collaboration and rapid decision-making. Finally, IP regime strength in target locations is crucial: Managers must look for locations with demonstrably strong IP protections, effective enforcement mechanisms, and track records of protecting foreign companies’ intellectual assets. Canada and some South American countries, like Colombia, are examples of such locations.

As noted above, several MNEs have implemented this strategy by opening strategic R&D centers in Canada with convenient connections to U.S. locations. For instance, Microsoft has an R&D facility in Vancouver, and Samsung, Sanofi, and Nvidia have facilities in Toronto.15

2. Modularization and Architectural Isolation. When innovation activities involve core knowledge components with low codifiability, MNEs face perhaps their most complex strategic challenge. Such companies have the strongest imperative to keep teams colocated, which makes them particularly vulnerable to immigration restrictions. Navigating such restrictions effectively calls for strategic knowledge modularization — a sophisticated approach that involves separating innovation activities into specialized knowledge domains while maintaining their core nature.

MNEs need to find smart ways to separate parts of their knowledge so that they can share or protect what’s needed — without losing what makes their innovations valuable. This isn’t just about breaking down a product technically; it’s also about deciding strategically which parts of the knowledge should be kept secret or shared. For instance, a pharmaceutical company might let a foreign partner produce a drug but keep the formula or delivery technology secret to protect its advantage. The next step is to isolate the core knowledge from actual and potential rivals. This involves making decisions that pertain to the location of each specialized R&D unit globally.

The process requires careful attention to both architectural isolation and potential regional spillovers. Success in modularization often depends on identifying natural break points in the knowledge architecture where interfaces can be clearly defined and documented, even when the underlying knowledge itself resists codification. For example, Volkswagen operates international innovation centers in different parts of the world, each specializing in a different area, such as vehicle software, components engineering, or battery engineering, with integration capabilities orchestrated by its global R&D headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany.16 In 2024, Volkswagen filed 6,740 patent applications worldwide for employee inventions, of which 5,792 were generated by inventors based in Germany.

The location decision should be driven by the presence of specialized talent pools that are appropriate to the modularized knowledge component. For instance, an automotive company might locate its autonomous-driving software development in Silicon Valley to tap into advanced AI expertise, its sensor technology development in Germany to harness its precision engineering capabilities, and its vehicle-to-infrastructure communications systems in Japan to benefit from its advanced transportation infrastructure. These location choices must be made in conjunction with the modularization strategy, ensuring that each site’s specialized focus aligns with both the technical boundaries of the modularized components and the strength of local IP protection regimes.

The headquarters transitions into a dual role: orchestrating this distributed innovation network while serving as the central integration hub for these specialized knowledge modules.

MNEs must invest in robust integration mechanisms to address the challenge of low codifiability. This involves developing dynamic integration capabilities by:

Establishing dedicated integration teams with cross-module expertise.

Developing boundary-spanning roles filled by individuals with both technical depth and integration skills.

Creating formal and informal channels for regular knowledge synthesis across modules.

Periodically rotating key personnel across locations to maintain knowledge coherence.

This approach is exemplified not only by Volkswagen but also by SAP, which strategically colocates its core development teams in Germany while operating satellite innovation hubs in locations like Palo Alto, California, and Bengaluru, India — ensuring tight integration of modular knowledge domains in software engineering.

3. Flexible Geographic Orchestration. For innovation activities involving peripheral knowledge components with high codifiability, MNEs can adopt a hybrid approach that combines structured global dispersion with boundary-free talent orchestration. This approach recognizes that while peripheral knowledge poses less strategic risk, effective coordination remains crucial for good innovation outcomes.

The hybrid framework operates through a three-tiered talent orchestration system. Tier 1 comprises team members located within established R&D subsidiaries who serve as institutional anchors, maintaining organizational routines and coordination mechanisms. Tier 2 consists of remote workers strategically positioned in proximity to existing MNE facilities, enabling periodic physical interaction while maintaining geographical flexibility. For instance, the U.S. unit of Tata Consultancy Services uses inventors located in Mexican cities abutting the United States’ southern border. U.S. automotive companies in the Detroit metropolitan area use inventors based across the border in Windsor, Ontario.17 Tier 3 encompasses location-independent contributors selected purely based on expertise and value-creation potential, unrestricted by the MNE’s physical footprint.

This tripartite structure enables MNEs to optimize three critical dimensions simultaneously. First, it allows companies to scale their innovation capacities without investing heavily in infrastructure. Second, the geographical diversification of talent pools enables companies to stay connected to multiple technological trajectories, reducing the risk of being locked into a nondominant one. And third, it allows MNEs to optimally balance the costs of coordination across geographies against the benefits of accessing diverse global talent. For example, many global companies, such as ﻿Google, IBM, and Microsoft, operate their software innovation hubs in India, locate AI and encryption innovation in Israel, use battery technology developed in China, and so on.

The implementation of this hybrid approach requires MNEs to have the infrastructure and mechanisms that allow for communication and collaboration between teams and tiers, clear decision rights and metrics to track performance, and systems for building virtual teams and establishing corporate culture and values.

This hybrid approach offers MNEs a high degree of flexibility in talent acquisition while maintaining organizational coherence. By tapping into both established subsidiary networks and boundary-free talent pools, MNEs can create dynamic innovation capabilities that transcend traditional geographical constraints.

4. Regional Innovation Ecosystem Integration. For activities involving peripheral knowledge components with low codifiability, MNEs can pursue a two-pronged strategy that combines internally established regional excellence centers (RECs) with strategic partnerships within regional innovation ecosystems. This integrated approach recognizes that while these activities require intense personal interaction due to their low codifiability, their peripheral nature allows for more flexible governance mechanisms.

RECs serve as anchor points within specific regions and are selected based on the density of specialized talent pools and the vibrancy of local innovation ecosystems. These centers operate with considerable autonomy, focusing on building deep expertise in specific peripheral activities that require significant face-to-face interaction. However, unlike traditional R&D centers, RECs actively integrate with regional innovation partners, including specialized companies, research institutions, and technical consultancies. This hybrid structure enables MNEs to maintain some direct control while using external capabilities when needed.

The effectiveness of this strategy is dependent on three key mechanisms. First, RECs act as knowledge absorption hubs, where employees develop a deep understanding of both internal MNE requirements and external capability landscapes. They maintain sufficient internal expertise to effectively specify requirements, evaluate external solutions, and integrate knowledge from various sources. Second, RECs develop strong relationships with regional innovation partners that possess complementary capabilities, thus establishing formal and informal channels for knowledge exchange. And third, they create flexible engagement models that allow for varying degrees of collaboration intensity, from project-based partnerships to long-term strategic alliances.

To implement this strategy, MNEs must establish clear criteria for determining which activities should be conducted internally within RECs versus externally through partners. This decision typically depends on factors such as the frequency of knowledge needs, the strategic sensitivity of projects, and the relative cost-effectiveness of internal versus external capability development. Additionally, RECs must develop sophisticated partner management capabilities, including partner selection frameworks, collaboration protocols, and performance monitoring systems.

The strategy of combining internally established RECs with strategic partnerships within regional innovation ecosystems offers several distinct advantages over independent R&D centers. It provides MNEs with flexible access to specialized capabilities without requiring full internal development. It enables rapid scaling of peripheral innovation activities through partner engagement while maintaining quality control through RECs. And, perhaps most important, it creates opportunities for serendipitous knowledge creation through the interactions between internal and external capabilities within specific regional contexts.

Several U.S. MNEs implemented this strategy by establishing strategic R&D centers abroad to navigate immigration restrictions and access global talent pools. For instance, Meta set up AI research labs in Paris that focus on applied research that enhances user experiences but does not involve core proprietary algorithms, making it peripheral to its competitive advantage.18 This knowledge is peripheral because it supports rather than defines Meta’s strategic differentiation, and it is tacit due to its reliance on context-specific interpretation and creative problem-solving. Google expanded its AI hubs in London and Zurich, benefiting from localized expertise for experimental problem-solving in voice recognition and search algorithms — activities that require nuanced interpretation and are, therefore, low in codifiability.19 Similarly, IBM located routine software development and infrastructure management tasks in Bengaluru, concentrating on supportive but noncore functions that require contextual customization — in other words, peripheral knowledge with low codifiability.20

A Path Forward: Rethinking Global Talent Strategies for Innovation

Restrictive immigration policies present undeniable challenges for MNEs in their efforts to harness global talent in R&D. Without access to a global talent pool, companies face difficulty in accessing the diverse skill sets necessary for forward-thinking R&D projects.

By strategically organizing dispersed R&D teams, MNEs can replicate some of the benefits of having colocated R&D even under tight mobility restrictions. For example, establishing autonomous R&D units staffed with local talent in strategically chosen regions enables companies to maintain high innovation standards while managing the risks of geographic dispersion. Further, modularizing and codifying knowledge fosters structured knowledge flows that facilitate collaboration among dispersed teams, ensuring that critical insights are shared effectively. Deploying boundary spanners to bridge regional teams with headquarters reinforces this approach, enabling seamless knowledge transfer and alignment across borders.

The availability of R&D workers is also negatively affected by policies that restrict or dissuade foreign students from enrolling and graduating from universities in the region. As knowledge intensity of the industrial landscape increases, STEM doctoral programs at universities are a magnet for global talent and represent a crucial source of R&D workers for businesses.21 Our four strategies must be viewed holistically to include not only highly skilled knowledge workers in corporate settings but also in universities worldwide.

Ultimately, thriving in an environment of restrictive immigration policies requires MNEs to rethink their R&D talent strategies. By adopting a resilient and adaptable mindset, they can not only sustain innovation but also uncover new opportunities for competitive advantage. Through refined R&D strategies that accommodate these constraints, MNEs can position themselves to remain agile and innovative, and capable of navigating policy shifts — an essential capability in today’s global economy.

About the Authors Solon Moreira is an associate professor of entrepreneurship and strategy at Temple University’s Fox School of Business, specializing in innovation, corporate strategy, and technological change. Ram Mudambi is the Frank M. Speakman Professor of Strategy at the Fox School of Business. His research focuses on the geography of innovation, especially in the context of migration and ethnic diasporas. Deepak Nayak is an assistant professor at the Ohio State University Fisher College of Business. His research focuses on organizing human capital within companies and across international borders for innovation.