Business Leaders Must Address the U.S. STEM Education Gap

As home to some of the best universities and most innovative companies in the world, the U.S. has long been viewed as a global leader in science and technology. However, recent data points to a consequential shift, with concerning implications for companies that need to tap the rising generation of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) talent.

Using data sourced from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, UNESCO, the World Bank, and other organizations, my company collaborated with the Centre for Economics and Business Research to compile a ranking of 36 developed nations’ ability to cultivate, retain, and apply STEM expertise. The U.S. placed 18th overall on our STEM Skills Index. Underlying data on education ranks the U.S. 28th in math education and 12th in science education.

The U.S. ranks 29th out of the 36 countries for the number of years of education its citizens can expect to receive. The low ranking may reflect that the cost of college and postgraduate education continues to grow and is out of reach for an increasing number of Americans. It produces enough computer science graduates to rank 12th on that count (adjusted for population) but is near the bottom in terms of engineering graduates.

Business leaders must step up to support STEM education if they hope to have access to the workforces required to capitalize on growth opportunities.

Amid growing uncertainty over the future of the U.S. Department of Education and federal education funding, business leaders must step up to support STEM education if they hope to have access to the workforces required to capitalize on growth opportunities. That talent is needed now: According to a recent analysis, in June 2025 more than 450,000 job listings for technology positions were open. In addition, employers face the challenge of replacing aging workers, while changes in immigration policy limit talent flows across borders.

Ways to Support STEM Talent Pipelines

Few would argue that the U.S.’s standing in STEM is vital for good domestic policy and national security, especially in the context of a global race for AI dominance. Here’s what business leaders can do to support the development of STEM skills and talent:

Invest in educational programs.

