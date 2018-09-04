Buzzword Strategy Generator: Are You Developing Meaningful Strategies?

Buzzword Strategy Generator

An effective strategy should provide clear guidance on the critical choices required for a company to succeed. Unfortunately, many managers confuse a string of meaningless buzzwords with a strategy. If you want to see what a jargon-riddled strategy looks like — so you know what to avoid — try our buzzword strategy generator.

To move beyond the buzzwords and develop an effective strategy, read “Turning Strategy Into Results,” by Donald Sull, Stefano Turconi, Charles Sull, and James Yoder. The interactive and article are both part of the MIT SMR Strategic Agility Project.