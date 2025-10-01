Change Management: How to Avoid the Hero Trap

Carolyn Geason-Beissel/MIT SMR | Getty Images

Summary: Many leaders blame employee pushback when change efforts fail — but they may need to look in the mirror. When leaders try to play the hero, they often stop listening and take criticism of proposed solutions personally. Three change management strategies can help leaders avoid the hero trap: building coalitions based on problem expertise, not solution support; telling the problem’s origin story rather than just selling a vision; and not assuming that the organizational culture must transform.

The amount of change coming at leaders right now may feel unprecedented, given today’s political and technical landscape. But amid significant disruptions, such as artificial intelligence tools, deep-tech innovations, novel fintech platforms, and geopolitical shifts, an organization’s capacity to grow depends on its capacity to change constantly. Success also depends on your capability to lead that constant change. New processes need to be designed. New departments need to be formed. New products need to be developed. New markets need to be entered. Then, as you scale the organization, these new processes, departments, products, and markets need to be revised, restructured, and revisited: Wash, rinse, repeat. Within our exponentially volatile world, organizational growth is a constant challenge and, in turn, leading change is a critical leadership competency to answer this challenge. However, too many change efforts still fail.

Why is leading change so hard at times of growth? Many leaders bemoan employee resistance and hidden stakeholder agendas as key factors. While these can be significant factors, I don’t think blame can be pointed only at the employees and stakeholders. The truth is actually quite the opposite. In my experience working with companies trying to scale, the reason most change efforts fail is that leaders suffer from the hero complex.1 I define hero complex as a toxic mix of seeking overinflated credit (for the change) and experiencing extreme psychological ownership (of the change).

The complicating factor: Many aspects of leading change tend to bring out the hero complex — especially at times of company growth. Change puts leaders “onstage” to be lauded (or loathed) by those above (investors, senior management, partner organizations) as well as those below (employees, stakeholders). Being at the center of that stage also increases feelings of being the change’s star and, thus, owner. That can make leaders less likely to listen to others’ ideas for improvements to the change solution and/or more likely take any criticism of the change as a personal insult.

Being a hero for today’s change may also shut off a leader’s capacity to recognize a need for tomorrow’s change — hindering future growth and successful scaling, the very goal they seek.

About the Author David M. Sluss, Ph.D., is a professor of management and the Leading@Scale Chaired Professor at ESSEC Business School in Paris.

