Do We Need Humanlike AI? Experts Say It Depends





For the fourth year in a row, MIT Sloan Management Review and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) have assembled an international panel of AI experts that includes academics and practitioners to help us understand how responsible artificial intelligence (RAI) is being implemented across organizations worldwide. In spring 2025, we also fielded a global executive survey yielding 1,221 responses to learn the degree to which organizations are addressing responsible AI. In our most recent article, we explored whether accountability for agentic AI requires new management approaches.

As noted in our September article, although there is no agreed-upon definition, agentic AI generally refers to AI systems that are capable of pursuing goals autonomously by making decisions, taking actions, and adapting to dynamic environments without constant human oversight. This time, in our final article this year, we dive deeper into agentic AI systems that exhibit humanlike qualities or characteristics — especially in terms of their behavior, communication style, appearance of empathy, and persuasive capabilities — also known as anthropomorphic AI. Concerns over increasingly humanlike AI are drawing headlines and legal action, including in the form of wrongful death suits against popular chatbot providers and Federal Trade Commission enforcement actions, including a recent fine against a company claiming its “robot lawyer” surpassed the expertise of a human lawyer.

Given the growing concerns over anthropomorphic AI, we asked our panel to react to the following provocation: Responsible AI governance requires questioning the necessity of overly humanlike agentic AI systems. Nearly 80% of our panelists agree or strongly agree with the statement, arguing that responsible AI governance is not just about how a technology is designed or deployed but also about when it should be deployed. While they acknowledge there’s value in humanlike systems in certain contexts, they recommend proceeding with caution given the considerable risks and point to transparency as key for mitigation. Below, we share insights from our panelists and draw on our own experience to offer recommendations on how organizations can approach anthropomorphized AI through the lens of RAI governance.

Responsible AI governance requires questioning the necessity of overly human-like agentic AI systems. Nearly 80% of our panelists agree or strongly agree with the statement, arguing that responsible AI governance is not just about how a technology is designed or deployed but also about when it should be deployed. Source: Panel of 34 experts in artificial intelligence strategy.

Just because we can doesn’t mean we should. Our experts believe that questioning the necessity of overly humanlike agentic AI is core to responsible AI governance. Richard Benjamins, co-CEO of RAIght.ai, explains, “Responsible AI governance is about systematically asking questions about the potential negative impacts of AI use cases on people and society, and about mitigating or preventing those impacts.” Likewise, David R. Hardoon, AI enablement head at Standard Chartered Bank, contends, “It is the role and responsibility of AI governance to inherently question the ‘why of AI,’ whether humanlike or otherwise.” And Ben Dias, chief scientist at IAG, adds, “As with any emerging technology, the ability to deploy overly humanlike agentic AI should not be conflated with the imperative to do so.” Despite this consensus, observes Öykü Işık, professor of digital strategy and cybersecurity at IMD Business School, “organizations often focus on how to implement AI safely while avoiding the harder question of whether some forms of AI are worth pursuing” in the first place.

As part of this inquiry, several panelists point to the need to consider alternatives. Tshilidzi Marwala, a United Nations undersecretary general, says, “A key part of responsible AI governance is asking whether a humanlike design is truly necessary or whether a simpler, more straightforward system would work just as well.” He adds, “Governance should require clear justification and strong safeguards for any decision to make an AI more humanlike.” Likewise, Dias suggests that organizations should assess “whether simpler alternatives might achieve comparable outcomes.” Australian National University’s Belona Sonna agrees, saying, “Instead of defaulting to human design, a simpler and more transparent approach can often achieve the same functionality while upholding ethical standards.” For Github’s chief legal officer Shelley McKinley, “any governance framework should include a deliberate analysis of whether features, such as the level of apparent ‘humanness’ in a tool, serve a practical and beneficial purpose,” and consideration of whether the benefits outweigh the risks should occur before proceeding.

The responsible answer is “It depends.” Our experts support a context-dependent approach to the use of humanlike agents. Idoia Salazar, president of OdiseIA, says, “It depends on the tasks the agent is meant to perform.” In fact, Harman International’s chief product officer Jai Ganesh argues that “many successful AI applications work better when designed for specific problems rather than mimicking human behavior.” Dias gives the example of “applications like algorithmic trading” that “achieve peak efficiency precisely because they operate as transparent computational systems rather than human simulacra.” He adds that their value derives from “superhuman processing speed, not humanlike interaction.” Similarly, Yasodara Cordova, chief of privacy and digital identity research at Unico Idtech, points to “household appliances like dishwashers, [which] don’t need emotional speech capabilities when their function is simply cleaning dishes effectively.”

Many of the experts also recognize the value of humanlike AI in some circumstances. Apollo Global Management AI lead Katia Walsh lists “play, caretaking, or teaching — where the appearance of a familiar counterpart might offer comfort, ease interactions, and help the AI systems’ ability to complete their tasks,” as contexts where humanlike AI might make sense. Similarly, Marwala contends that “fields like accessibility, education, and therapy can benefit greatly from more humanlike interaction,” and Alyssa Lefaivre Škopac, director, AI trust and safety at Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute, points to “health care or education, where plain language reduces barriers and can support learning.” Amit Shah, CEO of Instalily.ai, elaborates: “Features like natural language, empathy, and agentic reasoning improve usability and trust, lowering barriers for nontechnical users.” ForHumanity founder Ryan Carrier advocates for an approach whereby AI designers and developers “engage in fair and robust assessments to determine whether the tool’s effectiveness is dependent on humanlike quality.” Or, as consultant Linda Leopold puts it, the use of anthropomorphic AI should be a “deliberate design choice.”

Responsible AI means proceeding with caution. The benefits of humanlike agentic AI systems must be weighed against the significant risks they carry, particularly around manipulation, attachment, and overreliance. As Sonna explains, “While humanlike features may seem to improve accessibility and user interaction, they can also blur transparency by misleading people into thinking they are speaking with a person, weaken accountability by obscuring who is truly responsible for a decision, and undermine fairness if the system engages in biased or manipulative behaviors that exploit users’ emotions.” National University of Singapore vice provost Simon Chesterman argues that “managing the risks of how such systems will operate in the world and how people are going to realistically engage with them” is core to responsible AI governance. He adds that “with such systems empowered to act on behalf of users, the risks extend beyond recommendation algorithms to include decisions with real-world consequences.”

Several experts also raise concerns about emotional mimicry and user attachment. Automation Anywhere’s Yan Chow asks, “If an AI can convincingly pretend to be a friend or therapist, could it exploit vulnerable individuals?” Examples already exist, he says, of people “forming deep emotional attachments to chatbots.” Carrier points to “examples of deadly consequences when humans are confused or misled by interactions with a tool.” Leopold notes, “Already today, anthropomorphizing AI can lead to issues related to attachment and overreliance (and in extreme cases, mental health problems or AI-induced paranoia).” She adds, “If AI systems become more humanlike — and even perceived as conscious — these challenges are likely to intensify.” Chesterman warns that commercial incentives could exacerbate this trend, noting that “developers incentivized by engagement are already seeing the extent to which users already anthropomorphize [large language models] in particular.”

Because of these concerns, several experts recommend taking a more cautious approach to deploying a humanlike agentic AI system. Ganesh cautions that we should “avoid assuming it’s always beneficial.” Instead, “responsible AI governance should explicitly question the necessity of overly humanlike agentic systems and default to the minimum necessary social presence,” says GovLab founder and chief research and development officer Stefaan Verhulst. Further elaborating, Verhulst says, “Developers should be required to justify anthropomorphic cues with functional need” and “develop tests to measure behavioral effects of anthropomorphic cues before deployment.” He urges extra caution when it comes to “child-facing agents.” Sameer Gupta, group chief analytics officer and managing director at DBS Bank, agrees that “humanlike agentic systems should be developed only when their utility clearly outweighs the risks.”

But even where the use of humanlike AI is justified and benefits outweigh risks, experts agree that transparency is key. For Walsh, “anything that conceals the true nature of the technology” conflicts with core tenets of responsible AI such as openness and transparency. Pernod Ricard’s chief digital officer Pierre-Yves Calloc’h echoes this concern. He says AI agents “should not be disguised as human,” and “users should always know if they are dealing with a human or with AI.” Škopac warns that “without clear transparency cues, there is a real risk of people becoming overly confident in, or deferential to, [an agent’s] output.” In fact, Cordova believes transparency can “prevent unhealthy dependencies while maintaining the functional benefits of socially aware AI design.” As Salazar puts it, “The key is to personalize the level of human likeness for each case to ensure transparency and purpose-driven design.”

Recommendations

In sum, we offer the following recommendations to guide organizations in making responsible decisions about whether, and how, to design or deploy humanlike agentic AI systems:

1. Assess the need first. Before developing or deploying agentic AI with humanlike features, carefully consider whether such design choices are appropriate for the intended context and use case. In contexts where humanlike traits lack any clear benefit — such as algorithmic trading — alternative, non-humanlike designs may be safer, more efficient, and more aligned with user needs.

2. Educate system developers. Ensure they understand that agentic AI does not possess emotional understanding or empathy — it simply mimics human language and speech patterns. Let teams know about the risks of introducing anthropomorphic cues and, if they determine the benefits will outweigh the risks, what the appropriate mitigations would be.

3. Focus on deliberate design. When anthropomorphic features are deemed necessary, treat them as intentional design decisions. Clearly explain and document why humanlike traits are justified based on the system’s purpose and intended user base, and ensure their benefits outweigh potential risks. Exercise extra caution when the system interacts with vulnerable populations, such as children or the elderly.

4. Test before deploying. Even where humanlike qualities are essential to an AI system’s purpose or efficacy, responsible AI organizations should first test these traits in controlled, small-scale environments to evaluate their trust and safety implications before releasing the product to the public.

5. Continuously test and monitor. Once deployed, humanlike AI systems should be continuously monitored for unintended or harmful effects on users, such as emotional dependency or psychological distress. For example, a continuous increase in session length or daily active minutes, or use during typical sleep hours could be indications of a growing attachment, and a pending crisis or intent for self-harm could come up in chats. Developers should have clear protocols in place for user updates, feature modifications, and other means of responding and ensuring responsible adaptation of their agentic AI systems.