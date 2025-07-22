Eight Essential MIT SMR Reads on Culture





Summary: Cultivating a healthy workplace culture requires more than just compiling a list of core company values. But many leaders struggle with how to build and nurture a strong culture. That leadership skill set matters greatly today as organizations grapple with still-evolving hybrid work models, burnout, changing employee expectations, and a volatile world. Learn expert strategies on how to create a healthy culture that supports organizational success.

Amid great change and great demands, a strong workplace culture has never been more vital. Many people have endured negative work experiences: the monotony of uninspiring tasks, the absence of genuine camaraderie, or unclear, disjointed expectations that leave employees feeling unmoored. At the other end of the spectrum, the most powerful endorsement a workplace can receive is when someone says they genuinely love going to work. Creating that feeling — of purpose, connection, and clarity — depends on cultivating a truly thoughtful and intentional culture. But many leaders don’t know how to get there.

In “Building Culture From the Middle Out,” Spencer Harrison and Kristie Rogers don’t just state a management principle — they spark a crucial conversation about workplace culture. “People are more likely to own a culture when they are involved in building it, and employees who feel more connected are more likely to stay,” they write. “They are better able to understand how to navigate a culture so that it feels visible and real, rather than invisible and mythical.”

Fostering a good work culture takes more than just posting corporate values on a website: It is created through intentional leadership that fosters belonging, accountability, well-being, and opportunities for growth. This leadership realm matters as organizations wrestle with still-evolving hybrid work models, burnout, changing employee expectations, and volatile global politics and economic policies.

At MIT SMR , we’re committed to sharing practical, research-backed strategies that can help leaders build stronger organizations. In this collection of articles, discover expert perspectives on how to create workplaces where people feel valued, supported, and motivated to do their best work. Then watch our bonus video to learn how GE Appliances CEO Kevin Nolan built a culture of distributed power using microenterprises — and how you can do the same.

Sharon K. Parker and Caroline Knight

“Managers are responsible for keeping employee morale and productivity high. Yet when they try to reduce burnout and improve worker well-being, many report not knowing where to start or what to do.

“Absent clear solutions, they tend to focus on fixing the person, such as by offering the overworked employee productivity tips and encouragement to assert healthy boundaries, or providing stressed-out workers with training in mindfulness techniques or yoga classes at lunchtime. However, fix-the-worker strategies do little to resolve stress caused by long hours and unreasonable workloads. …

“A better approach is to create healthier and more sustainable jobs through good work design. Decades of research show that when jobs include positive characteristics such as autonomy, variety, and social support, employees are more satisfied, motivated, and committed to the organization, and they perform better. Meanwhile, minimizing work characteristics that harm people, like excessive time pressure, is crucial to preventing burnout.” Read the full article »

Deborah Lovich, Gabrielle Novacek, and Chenault Taylor

“The ongoing debate about return-to-office mandates is a symptom of a bigger issue. Most companies treat employees as a cost to be managed rather than customers who choose how much of their personal energy and effort to bring to work every day. Your organization likely knows a lot about customer value: There is also tremendous value to be generated when employees love their work — or to be lost when they are frustrated or exasperated by it.

“The concept of employee centricity isn’t new, but the way organizations have pursued it has been largely simplistic and problematic for various reasons. For example, most employee engagement surveys simply ask workers what they want. Meanwhile, consumer researchers use sophisticated analytics tools, like conjoint, max-diff, and regression analyses, to gain much deeper insights. …

“Perhaps even more unfortunate, nearly all organizational attempts at employee value delivery treat employees like a monolithic group, rarely recognizing segments with differentiated characteristics and needs. And when they analyze the overall results from annual surveys aimed at better understanding employees’ needs, leaders often use that one-size-fits-all lens. If companies do segment their workforce, they usually do so based on demographic identity — often as part of efforts to support specific communities, such as women.

“But our research has shown that segmenting employees based on traditional demographics can obscure critical information about them. Instead, rigorous qualitative and quantitative research and analytics, like those used in consumer research, can reveal what truly differentiates and drives employee outcomes — and what organizations can do to address the various groups’ needs. Without these deep insights, efforts to improve the future of work at your organization, such as improving the hybrid work model, will likely fail.” Read the full article »

Melissa Swift

“It turns out that some concrete evolutions in how we work are making personal accountability in the workplace a tougher challenge. Now, true to an article on accountability, I’m not letting anyone off the hook here … but we’re not going to solve for it simply by shaking our index fingers at folks and scolding them to ‘be more accountable!’

“Rather, a leader needs to understand what’s stopping folks from behaving accountably and then overcome those challenges. But there is some bad news: You may have to actively disrupt some of your own long-held behaviors as well.

“Think of these moves as ‘circuit breakers’ — shutting the whole system down and bringing it back up with responsible actions built into your organization’s modus operandi.” Read the full article »

Spencer Harrison and Kristie Rogers

“We have asked thousands of executives from around the world the same simple question: ‘Who is responsible for culture in your organization?’ Hands go up and, almost to a person, the response is, ‘Everyone.’

“We then ask a follow-up: ‘If everyone is responsible for culture in your organization, what do you do to manage it?’ ”

“Hands go down. Gazes divert. The most common answers are uninspiring: ‘Keep an open-door policy.’ ‘Provide good performance reviews.’ ‘Check in with employees.’ While each of these actions may be helpful, not one is specific to culture. They are simply generic management habits — that is, none are practices specific to translating a company’s unique set of values into a lived experience for the people who work there. …

“Our research revealed that midlevel leaders often feel they need to endorse cultural norms rather than enrich them, by which we mean supporting expressions of cultural norms and values as they arise in smaller teams. We also identified key behaviors that managers at any level of an organization can embrace to become culture builders. Specifically, we found that the most successful midlevel leaders find ways to link the ‘big-C’ culture of their organization — its official set of values — with the ‘small-c’ culture that plays out in the narrower and vibrant daily patterns of interaction.” Read the full article »

Jim Detert

“I’d argue that the problems being caused by nice jerks are, in aggregate, likely greater than the harm caused by more obviously abusive behaviors — because these forms of disrespect are far more common and much less likely to be called out and stopped. …

“During the past couple of years, I’ve asked hundreds of working professionals to provide three examples of ‘disrespectful behavior.’ I started asking this because I wondered whether I was just getting older and crankier or whether other people were noticing changes that seemed to have started with the increased ubiquity of phones and laptops and worsened in the wake of the pandemic. The results: Many other people were feeling bothered by similar behaviors — often not overtly abusive ones but more ‘everyday’ behaviors. Only two of the top 10 themes that emerged were about hurtful, condescending speech or public criticism and humiliation.” Read the full article »

Donald Sull and Alexander Kowalski

“Getting schedules right can be fiendishly difficult. Scheduling is not a dry task of matching labor supply with work demands. Instead, it’s a contentious flashpoint where the competing interests of employees, managers, customers, investors, and external stakeholders come to a head. …

“What we all have in common, though, is that our schedules have a major impact on how we are feeling day to day and in the long run. Companies are also affected because the hours they offer their employees are so consequential to the energy, enthusiasm, and commitment that their most vital assets bring to the job. Given the centrality of schedules to work, workers, and businesses, the potential to improve well-being and performance by improving schedules is immense.” Read the full article »

Megan Reitz and John Higgins

“Here’s the problem: The doing mode, as we label it in our research, has become an overplayed strength. In this mode, managers’ focus is narrowly on short-term, tangible targets for instrumental gain and predictable control. This is, of course, vital for both personal and business survival and performance; however, it can be disastrous as the dominant way of operating. Prioritizing doing in the form of rapidly executing an endless stream of tasks leads to a decline in psychological safety, fosters burnout, stifles innovation, lays a foundation for poor decision-making, and can undermine social capital by isolating people from one another.

“What we call the spacious mode is a different, more expansive form of attention where people are able to consider interdependencies and perceive relationships. They dwell in the present moment to deepen their understanding of what is happening now rather than projecting themselves into the future or dwelling on the past. They leave space for possibilities and serendipity rather than staying anchored in the predictable. In the spacious mode, free from the immediate expectation of action, they are in a state of flow with the world around them rather than in a state of fixity, fragmentation, and separation. …

“Our work seeks to address what our research participants see as their primary workplace challenge: how to move from busyness to flourishing. The difficulty is that when people allow themselves to be subsumed by the doing mode at work, they are so busy that they can’t even see, let alone access, the spacious mode.” Read the full article »

Donald Sull and Charles Sull

“Most companies espouse an official corporate culture. We studied nearly 700 large corporations and more than 8 in 10 published core values on their websites. Core values are ubiquitous — but unfortunately, in most organizations, core values are also irrelevant. When we analyzed more than 1 million online job reviews, we discovered virtually no correlation between the values the companies emphasized and how highly employees rated them on these supposed core values.

“Only a handful of companies, which we call the Culture Champions, buck the trend and consistently walk the talk of their espoused core values, according to employee reviews. In a series of podcasts, we have spoken with leaders of several of these companies, including HubSpot, the Lego Group, Bain & Co., Hermès, and Cummins, to understand how the leaders embed core values and leadership expectations throughout the organization. …

“A common feature among the strong cultures we’ve studied is that leaders use their people processes as tools to reinforce desired values and behaviors. Recruiting and training, for example, are not only deployed to hire great talent and build skills but also to reinforce corporate culture. These people processes are most effective when they heavily involve leaders who embody the desired culture.” Read the full article »

Kevin Nolan, Kate Isaacs, Michele Zanini, and M. Shawn Read

What if your biggest organizational problem isn’t too little leadership but leadership trapped at the top? In this video, GE Appliances CEO Kevin Nolan explains how he built a culture of distributed power using microenterprises.

In this premiere episode of MIT SMR ’s video series Leaders at All Levels , Nolan discusses how a distributed leadership strategy delivered remarkable results. Seeking to boost corporate agility, Nolan made a decision that would terrify some CEOs: He gave up full control and pushed power down to all levels of the organization by breaking out parts of the company into autonomous microenterprises. As a result, GE Appliances moved up from its position as the fourth-largest appliance company in the U.S. to the No. 1 spot while becoming the fastest-growing business in its industry. Watch the full video »