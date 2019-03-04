Free Reading Spree to Kick Off Spring

MIT SMR site content is freely available all day March 5 and 6.
We’re gearing up to release our Spring 2019 issue, which features an exciting lineup of big ideas from key management thinkers. To celebrate its publication in advance, we’re dropping our paywall on March 5 and 6 so that all of our content will be freely available to visitors online.
The open site is one way to thank our readers and our authors. By periodically providing free access to leading-edge insights and research, we can help spread the ideas far and wide — which means more managers can use them to run their organizations and teams more effectively.
Below, we offer some suggestions on where to start — some from the new issue, some from our rich archives. We hope you enjoy the spree, and we’d love your feedback.
The Top MIT SMR Articles of 2018
By Donald Sull and Charles Sull
By Lynda Gratton
By Martin Reeves, Lars Fæste, Kevin Whitaker, and Fabien Hassan
By Hemant Taneja with Kevin Maney
By Randy Bean
People Analytics — A New Series
By Adam Grant
By Reb Rebele
By Angela Duckworth
By Matthew Bidwell and Federica De Stefano
By Cade Massey
The Future of Work
By Michael Schrage, David Kiron, Bryan Hancock, and Raffaele Breschi
By Boris Groysberg, Whitney Johnson, and Eric Lin
By Jeff Schwartz, John Hagel III, Maggie Wooll, and Kelly Monahan
By Lynda Gratton
By Thomas W. Malone
By N. Sharon Hill and Kathryn M. Bartol
New Paths for Innovation and Strategy
By W. Chan Kim and Renée Mauborgne
By Daniel Kahneman, Dan Lovallo, and Olivier Sibony
By Jason Killmeyer and Brenna Sniderman
Designing Work That Works
By Nelson P. Repenning, Don Kieffer, and James Repenning
By Nelson P. Repenning, Don Kieffer, and Michael Morales
By Nelson P. Repenning, Don Kieffer, and Todd Astor
By Sheila Dodge, Don Kieffer, and Nelson P. Repenning
