Helping Others at Work Without Burning Out





Creating a culture of helping in the workplace is beneficial for both organizations and employees. Companies are more productive and profitable when their employees help one another, and research has shown the many benefits of workplace helping, including higher morale and job satisfaction for both the help provider and receiver.

However, despite their best intentions, employees may sometimes fail to help one another due to a range of factors, including a lack of technical skills and social connections, time famine, and burnout. Many employees want to pitch in for their colleagues but may simply lack the time or energy to successfully follow through with their helping efforts.

Get Updates on Transformative Leadership Evidence-based resources that can help you lead your team more effectively, delivered to your inbox monthly. sign up Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up Privacy Policy

We know that companies run better when employees help one another, but we know less about how helping failures affect both the organization and the employees involved. Research on workplace failures in general suggests that employees don’t always handle them well. Oftentimes, they lose confidence in their abilities and may become discouraged from trying to help again in the future.

Our recent research suggests that self-compassion may be key to navigating these helping failures. Self-compassion involves a mindset of patience and understanding toward ourselves, coupled with a balanced approach to our emotions and a reminder that everyone fails from time to time. Science has shown us that self-compassionate employees experience better performance and less burnout, among other benefits. As researchers, we were curious to test whether self-compassion plays a similarly beneficial role when employees face helping failures. (See “Examples of Failed Helping From the Research.”)

Examples of Failed Helping From the Research “A coworker asked me to automate a process for him. I said I would see what I could do. Unfortunately, my coding skills were very green at the time, and not only did it take me a long time to work through the problem, I wasn’t able to solve the problem.” — Anonymous participant X “I tried to help a coworker meet a deadline, but I ended up being too busy to participate. I offered to help early in the week, but as the week progressed, I had to take on additional work and no longer was able to assist.” — Anonymous participant Y

We conducted four studies that used both experimental and survey-based approaches to examine the effects of self-compassion on helping failures.

About the Authors Yu Tse Heng is an assistant professor of commerce at the University of Virginia’s McIntire School of Commerce. Ryan Fehr is a professor and the Michael G. Foster Faculty Fellow at the University of Washington’s Foster School of Business.