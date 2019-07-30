How Business Ecosystems Rise (and Often Fall)

Ecosystems are not easy to build or sustain, but new research identifies three critical windows in their life cycle and the corresponding actions that lead to success at each stage.

Ecosystems are increasingly popular, fueled by the success of iconic examples such as Google, Apple, Facebook, and Amazon. Yet confusion about them abounds, and many commonly held beliefs about ecosystems simply aren’t true. To objectively analyze several key details about ecosystems — such as how often they succeed, how important it is to be first, and how long they take to pay off — we conducted a quantitative study of ecosystems over the past four decades. The results show that ecosystems tend to follow one of four paths during their life cycle. Moreover, there are three critical windows during which actions by management can have a disproportionate effect on long-term success.

About the Analysis There is no measurable, standard definition of an ecosystem. We focused on multicompany systems cited by at least one academic paper as an ecosystem and then confirmed that they showed several defining characteristics: (1) a large number of partners, (2) diversity across industries, (3) relationships based on collaboration rather than ownership, and (4) the ability for partners to join with limited friction. We then analyzed market share data from IHS, Statista, and other sources to examine ecosystems’ life cycles. Because we covered several decades of performance, it is virtually impossible to avoid some survivor bias.i As such, our failure rates are, if anything, conservative.

Ecosystems are tough to analyze due to, among other reasons, a lack of structured data. With so little quantitative analysis, it can be tempting to look at the most conspicuous current examples and believe that ecosystems are wildly successful — but that would be overlooking the much larger number of entrants that failed to take hold. We analyzed the performance of 57 ecosystems in 11 sectors across geographic markets (see “About the Analysis”) and found that fewer than 15% of the ecosystems studied were sustainable in the long run.

In addition, our research shows how ecosystems rise and fall. According to the findings, even successful ecosystems often do not last, given their highly dynamic nature. Therefore, management must continuously reevaluate strategy and adapt it as an ecosystem evolves.

Specifically, our research identifies four typical paths for ecosystems. (See “Four Trajectories for Business Ecosystems”):

Never took off. The first, and most common, group includes ecosystems that simply failed to get off the ground (which we define as achieving at least 50% market share).



