How Companies Profit From an International C-Suite

Nathalie Lees

Summary: A study of global Fortune Global 500 companies with foreign-born executives finds that they consistently outperform their sector peers. Interviews with companies that have an above-average ratio of international leaders in the C-suite reveal that those executives can add value by bringing crucial perspectives, securing vital stakeholder relationships, extending corporate impact beyond profits, and accelerating knowledge-sharing across borders.

The Research The authors analyzed changes in the presence of nonnative C-level executives in Fortune Global 500 companies from 2013 to 2021.

They found that businesses in the Global 500 in both 2013 and 2021 that had a higher percentage of international top management team members relative to the home-country average had higher profits relative to their sector peers in 2021. To determine whether this correlation persisted over time, the authors compared these companies’ rates of profit growth over the 2013-2021 period.

They also conducted qualitative interviews with 12 executives, focusing on five companies with higher-than-median sector profits and a higher-than-average percentage of international C-suite leaders.

Despite geopolitical upheavals that threaten global growth, companies continue to see business opportunities across borders. As leaders strategize how to position their operations amid war, trade disputes, disease outbreaks, and climate change, having an international top management team can help.

Our study of Fortune Global 500 companies over a nine-year period found that most of them are managed by predominantly native-born executive teams — leaders who are from the company’s home country. However, businesses with a larger share of nonnative members on their top leadership teams performed better than their industry peers, even when they did not rely on overseas sales for the majority of their revenues.

“It’s impossible to run a global business if you don’t have a global mindset,” Bala Purushothaman, chief human resources officer (CHRO) at Procter & Gamble (P&G), told us. “A diverse leadership team widens the pool of lived experiences that we can draw from. It’s like a camera aperture that widens and widens with varied insights.” Without those perspectives, he added, “we’ll end up having a very monochromatic view of a very polychromatic world.”

To understand how international leadership helps companies navigate global risks and increase profits, we also studied five companies in depth. We found that having an international C-suite increases a company’s openness to alternative viewpoints; helps it to secure a social license to operate, especially in new markets; increases the flow of knowledge; and creates results for stakeholders beyond the benefits provided by the company’s products or services — all of which are factors that contribute to higher profits.

International Leadership Is Linked to Higher Profits

The chances of a foreign-born executive becoming a C-level leader were essentially zero before the modern era of globalization.

About the Authors Niccolò Pisani is a professor of strategy and international business at the International Institute for Management Development (IMD). Ivy Buche is a research fellow and term research professor at IMD.