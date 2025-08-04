How Direct Mail Delivers in the Age of Digital Marketing

Patrick George/Ikon Images

The Research The author analyzed data from more than 50 distinct direct mail campaigns in a variety of categories (apparel, furniture, and outdoor goods) in partnership with a direct mail agency. He applied regression and elasticity models to isolate the impact of variables such as mail volume, industry type, and brand size on campaign performance.

He worked with an e-commerce brand that ran a four-month test of direct mail against digital ad buys with Google, Amazon, and Facebook and analyzed the results. The study was designed as a field experiment, with each acquisition channel tracked separately for customer behavior, cost, and frequency over time, using matched transaction-level data.

He conducted in-depth interviews with 30 senior marketing executives — primarily CMOs, vice presidents, and marketing directors — representing the retail, beauty, and e-commerce sectors. He also spoke with several CFOs to better understand financial considerations. The interviews were analyzed to identify common themes and ensure that insights derived from them reflected a broad range of executive perspectives.

The author surveyed 260 consumers across a range of ages and incomes to understand how direct mail compares with digital channels in influencing purchase behavior. The survey combined structured rating questions with open-ended responses and was used to assess immediate response, brand engagement, and attitudes toward digital fatigue.

Summary: Marketers have spent billions on targeted digital ads. But are digital marketing channels delivering enough impact to justify their rising costs in an era saturated with online ads and perpetually scrolling feeds? As consumer ad fatigue accelerates and privacy changes erode many of digital tracking’s advantages, returns on ad spend for such channels are dipping to historic lows. Direct mail, once seen as an old-fashioned medium, is reemerging as a powerful complement to digital.

When programmatic digital advertising rose to prominence in the mid-2010s, it promised pinpoint targeting based on user data, with a low barrier to entry and easily tracked conversions. However, the channel is losing its luster. Costs per click have steadily increased for both Facebook and Google, even as click-through rates on many social platforms have stagnated.

These trends are raising alarms for CMOs looking for new ways to connect with consumers and for CFOs looking at ballooning digital budgets and questioning the plateauing returns. And they are setting the stage for the rediscovery of direct mail. Far from a relic of the 20th century, direct mail can achieve impressive engagement and persist for days on a kitchen counter, whereas a banner ad disappears as a user scrolls past it, research has found.

The resurgence of direct mail is not merely a reaction to digital saturation; it reflects an understanding of how tactile experiences are able to break through noise. Sophisticated marketers — including retailers such as Free People, J.C

About the Author Jonathan Z. Zhang is the Dr. Ajay Menon Professor in Business and an associate professor of marketing at Colorado State University, as well as an affiliate faculty member of the university’s Data Science Research Institute.