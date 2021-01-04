How Leaders Can Optimize Teams’ Emotional Landscapes

Employees bring a diversity of moods to work each day. Trying to smooth them out into one shared mood isn’t always the best idea.

Already a member? Sign in Not a member? Member Free 5 free articles per month, $6.95/article thereafter, free newsletter. Subscribe $75/Year Unlimited digital content, quarterly magazine, free newsletter, entire archive.





Emotions are running high. The disruptive events characterizing 2020 — a global pandemic, climate-related disasters, economic uncertainty, and social discontent — are leading employees to bring a higher level of emotionality to work than ever before. This is clashing with the culturally ingrained norm that an appropriate “professional” demeanor minimizes emotional expression.

At the same time, work on emotional suppression suggests that there are long-term costs to keeping emotions buried and that, if stifled, they will erupt in counterproductive ways. For that reason, leaders can no longer avoid taking an active role in architecting emotional landscapes — the collective composition of employee sentiments. Because emotional landscapes directly influence how employees make sense of situations, tasks, and what actions to take, they can help or hinder the pursuit of organizational strategic objectives. By supporting emotional expression within their teams, leaders can help their organizations function at their best.

Research Updates From MIT SMR Get weekly updates on how global companies are managing in a changing world. subscribe Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up Privacy Policy

The tools available to leaders for navigating such emotional landscapes with their teams are largely outdated strategies such as encouraging general suppression of emotions at work or offering generic pep talks. Leaders need a playbook for responding to employees’ emotional states with more nuance and, critically, in ways that are tailored to the situation. We offer four plays — to nurture emotions, to align them, to acknowledge them, and to diversify them — that allow leaders to manage the loaded emotional settings they’re working in and help creativity and productivity thrive.

Limits of the Traditional Emotions Playbook

Based on our executive leadership development work with global Fortune 100 companies as well as our ongoing research in this area, we’ve noticed that leaders tend to overly rely on two plays from the old, traditional playbook of emotional management of teams and organizations: giving a pep talk and sounding the alarm.

Many managers remain enamored with the notion that rallying a positive, high-energy mood in a team is an effective strategy for obtaining exceptionally high performance. Accordingly, many managers adapt this play when kicking off meetings by pumping up their team to elevate everyone’s mood. Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer famously illustrated this approach with the fervor of a rock singer at a music festival.

Read the Full Article Already a subscriber?

About the Authors Jeffrey Sanchez-Burks is the William Russell Kelly Professor of Business Administration at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business. Christina Bradley is a doctoral student in the Management & Organizations department at the Ross School of Business. Lindred Greer (@lindredg) is an associate professor of management and organizations at the Ross School of Business.