How to Foster Talent Management Champions

Summary: A long-term, coordinated strategic talent management approach is a powerful mechanism in facilitating talent mobility and deployment, which can increase engagement and reduce turnover. But organizational success requires the commitment of leaders across functions. Researchers share a novel talent management model that can help companies diagnose ineffective talent leadership behaviors, plus five interventions that can help them strengthen team leaders’ commitment to managing talent.

The Research To explore how middle managers navigate talent management, the authors conducted a qualitative study in which they collected data through 147 semistructured in-depth interviews across 26 multinational organizations.

The interviews focused on how the organizations identified, developed, retained, and deployed talent; the role of middle managers; and challenges in executing talent strategies.

Thematic analysis iterated between empirical data and paradox theory to categorize defensive and proactive approaches, leading to the development of the Talent Leadership Model.

As leaders juggle increasingly complex and demanding responsibilities, they can substantially differ in their commitment and approach to managing talent. While some leaders proactively identify, develop, retain, and deploy talent, others neglect these activities. That can be detrimental for organizations amid ongoing skills shortages and rising employee expectations for career development, continuous learning, and recognition.

A strategic organizational talent management approach, bolstered by leader buy-in, is a powerful mechanism to develop greater operational agility by enabling more fluid and flexible workforces. Deliberate approaches and tools can facilitate talent mobility and enhance strategic deployment by dynamically matching employees’ skills with organizational needs.1 For example, research has found that internal talent markets can increase employee engagement and reduce turnover, but their effectiveness depends on collaboration beyond functional silos — a deep cultural shift for many organizations.2 Leadership commitment to managing talent is paramount.

Here, we will introduce the Talent Leadership Model, developed through our interviews with middle managers, which describes the varying roles and behaviors that leaders exhibit when managing talent. (See “Four Approaches to Talent Management.”) Senior executives can use this framework to better understand the talent leadership styles of their organization’s team leaders, as well as their own approaches, in order to help managers become more effective contributors to an enterprisewide talent strategy.

Our model describes four different talent management approaches along two key dimensions: leaders’ strategic depth (tactical or strategic) and scope of impact (across their own team or the whole organization).

1. The Bystander. These managers take a detached approach to managing talent, demonstrating little engagement in talent identification and development, or showing minimal commitment to the organization’s talent strategy. Bystanders often focus on short-term, operational needs, neglecting more long-term, strategic considerations, such as the development of a talent pipeline.

About the Authors Stefan Jooss is a senior lecturer in management at the University of Queensland Business School. Anthony McDonnell is dean and chair of human resource management at Cork University Business School at University College Cork. Agnieszka Skuza is an associate professor in instruction, organizations, strategy, and international management at the Naveen Jindal School of Management at the University of Texas at Dallas.

