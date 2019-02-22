How to Read and Respond to Weak Digital Signals

In the digital age, when competitive landscapes can be transformed overnight, the need to spot and react to changes early has never been greater.

advertisement <a href="https://sloanreview-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=514356569c9c6&cb=781186448"><img src="s://sloanreview-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=367220&cs=514356569c9c6&cb=781186448" border="0" alt=""></a>

MIT SMR Frontiers This article is part of an MIT SMR initiative exploring how technology is reshaping the practice of management.





One of the most difficult challenges companies face is knowing when the environment they’re used to operating in is shifting. Often, identifying the change requires reading and acting upon ambiguous, inconclusive bits of information that are mixed into the “noise” of everyday activities and therefore easy to overlook.1 The “weak digital signals” may emerge initially as blips, but they can grow swiftly to transform the very foundations of an industry.

To companies in the packaged software industry in the 1990s, a weak digital signal would have been the idea of software as a service delivered over the cloud. Senior managers at Oracle and SAP may not have comprehended the scale and speed of which software would migrate to the cloud, but they could have imagined the shift and understood its meaning. Similarly, big-box retailers like Best Buy might have detected signs in the early 2000s that a company like Amazon might one day become a competitor for appliance sales.

In the digital age, when a competitive landscape can be transformed in the blink of an eye, the pressure to spot and respond to weak signals is greater than ever. Some companies, such as P&G and Walmart, have responded to weak digital signals by revamping their current business processes.2 However, companies have opportunities to use these signals more expansively to help redefine their offerings and the scale and scope of how they compete. Companies that can’t do this in a timely manner put themselves at a competitive disadvantage, in part because they have to invest in additional resources to catch up.

Email Updates on Managing Tech Get periodic email updates on how to incorporate new tech into your company’s strategy and operations. Sign up Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up Privacy Policy

Adapting to Change

Based on my research of more than 30 companies facing the challenges of responding to digital shifts, there are three steps companies need to follow to successfully adapt to changes in their environments.3 First, they need to search for weak digital signals that indicate things are shifting. Second, they need to assess the potential impacts of the changes. And finally, they have to develop a coherent response.

1. Search for Weak Digital Signals

Every company faces a future where digital technologies will play more critical roles, so the starting point is to scan the environment for early indicators as to where and how changes are emerging.

Already a member? Sign In Not a member? Member Free 3 Free Articles per month, $6.95/article thereafter. Free newsletter. Subscriber $75/yr. US Unlimited digital content, quarterly magazine, free newsletter, entire archive.