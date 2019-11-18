How Vigilant Companies Gain an Edge in Turbulent Times

When uncertainty increases, top performers stay ahead by knowing where to look for warning signs and how to explore their environment.

advertisement

Image courtesy of Richard Mia/theispot.com

The costs of being slow to sense threats and opportunities on the competitive horizon can be devastating. Just ask RadioShack, a pioneer in catering to electronics hobbyists. After jumping into mobile phone distribution in the 1990s, the U.S.-based retail chain with more than 4,000 stores didn’t respond quickly enough to the rigors of e-commerce and failed to find a way to connect with the new generation of electronics tinkerers and makers.1 Following multiple attempts to regain its footing, the once-thriving company filed for bankruptcy in 2015 and never recovered.

Businesses can avoid such perils by spotting directional shifts ahead of their rivals. In our research on 118 companies in the past decade, we found that what sets the most vigilant ones apart are not the tools and methods they use but their systematic approaches to determining where to look and how to explore. They tend to take four basic steps. First, they strategically scope the environment, often scanning beyond their comfort zones, to begin identifying where relevant signals may come from. Second, they formulate guiding questions that direct the organization’s scarce attention to the places most likely to spawn threats or opportunities. Third, they conduct targeted analyses to better understand the sources and meanings of any weak signals they pick up. Finally, they track the most intriguing signals, amplifying and clarifying them sufficiently to act decisively when the fog clears.

Research Updates from MIT SMR Get semi-monthly updates on how global companies are managing in a changing world. Sign up Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up Privacy Policy

Embracing this process doesn’t mean that organizations will identify every important signal; many signals remain weak or ambiguous for some time, and some may just be missed. But in our experience working with dozens of companies, organizations that are actively engaged in sensing are better prepared for things that might happen and are able to bounce back faster. Their attentiveness to faint stirrings both inside and outside the business allows them to take timely action when threats or opportunities emerge.

Step One: Scope to Decide How Widely to Look

The Analysis As part of their research for their new book, See Sooner, Act Faster , the authors conducted exploratory case studies of vigilant versus vulnerable companies, using published sources as well as their own industry connections.

From there, they developed various hypotheses about sensing practices at both the organizational-process and top-management levels.

Already a member? Sign In Not a member? Member Free 3 Free Articles per month, $6.95/article thereafter. Free newsletter. Subscriber $75/yr. US Unlimited digital content, quarterly magazine, free newsletter, entire archive.