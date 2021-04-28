How Volunteerism Enhances Workplace Skills

The idea of fostering learning through service is surprisingly controversial. Employers should plan carefully.

The Research The authors studied two European financial institutions, examining relevant internal documents, attending meetings about volunteering programs, and participating in four workshops with active volunteers.

They also conducted formal interviews with the companies’ corporate relations teams, facilitated six focus groups consisting of 28 volunteers, and interviewed 30 volunteers across four locations (Dublin; London; Cardiff, Wales; and Edinburgh, Scotland).

They then analyzed the archival, focus group, and interview data for patterns and common themes.

Attract and retain top talent, boost morale, build brand awareness, give back to the community — these are among the most common reasons companies support employee volunteering, often through flexible scheduling or paid time off.1 But a new rationale is emerging: If managed appropriately, volunteer work for a charitable cause can help employees develop valuable capabilities that can be put to use at work.

Skills-based volunteering is a rapidly growing channel through which businesses engage in corporate citizenship.2 Traditional volunteer activities (serving people at a soup kitchen, for instance, or planting trees) tend to leverage general competencies. Skills-based volunteering, on the other hand, involves applying job-related expertise in specialized areas such as marketing, project management, and IT and often enables participants to acquire new skills along the way.

Employers have begun to view skills-based volunteering as a “win-win-win” opportunity for all parties involved — the nonprofit, the employer, and the volunteer. Nonprofits clearly gain from the infusion of material and intellectual resources to help them achieve their missions. Companies benefit from the follow-on effects of greater employee engagement in terms of individual and organizational performance.3 Indeed, as HR departments are exploring the potential for volunteering to complement training, the lines between corporate social responsibility and talent development are beginning to blur.4

Several studies have found that there are positive outcomes for the volunteers, too (although research that focuses on skills-based volunteering is sparse). For instance, when employees frequently apply their professional skills, they find their volunteer assignments more valuable and report higher levels of skill development.5 And when they acquire new skills, they feel they are more likely to succeed in their jobs.6 The inverse appears to be true as well: When employees do not learn from volunteering, their job performance actually suffers.

About the Authors Amanda Shantz is an associate professor of human resource management and organizational behavior at Trinity College Dublin’s Trinity Business School. Kiera Dempsey-Brench is a Ph.D. candidate at Trinity Business School.

