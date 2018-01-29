Infographic: Improve Customer Engagement With Analytics

An infographic based on the 2018 Data & Analytics Report by MIT Sloan Management Review illustrates how companies can better engage with customers using analytics.

The 2018 Data & Analytics Global Executive Study and Research Report by MIT Sloan Management Review explores how companies better engage with customers through their use of analytics.

The report, “Using Analytics to Improve Customer Engagement,” finds that innovative, analytically mature organizations make use of data from multiple sources: customers, vendors, regulators, and even competitors. The following infographic illustrates the degree to which organizations make use of diverse data and the benefit this competency brings.

Click on the image to view the full-size version.