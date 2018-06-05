Infographic: Learning and Leadership Evolving in Digital Business

advertisement <a href="https://sloanreview-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=514356569c9c6&cb=605424917"><img src="s://sloanreview-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=367220&cs=514356569c9c6&cb=605424917" border="0" alt=""></a>

“Coming of Age Digitally: Learning, Leadership, and Legacy,” the 2018 global report on digital transformation by MIT Sloan Management Review and Deloitte, explores the key challenges and opportunities posed by working in our rapidly evolving digital environment.

This year’s study finds that hierarchical organizational structures are giving way to distributed decision-making practices, which suggests new ways of leading and continuous learning across the enterprise will be required.

