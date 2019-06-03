The Risks and Rewards of Digital Maturity

Accelerating Digital Innovation Inside and Out: Agile Teams, Ecosystems, and Ethics,” the 2019 Digital Business Report by MIT Sloan Management Review and Deloitte, explores distinctive characteristics of innovation in digitally maturing organizations.

This year’s study finds that ecosystems and cross-functional teams allow digitally maturing organizations to be agile, but this increased agility demands a thorough consideration of governance as well.

