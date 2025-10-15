Integrate Sustainability and Innovation to Find New Opportunities

Patrick George/Ikon Image

The Research The authors conducted in-depth case studies of five companies that are recognized as global innovation leaders actively pursuing ambitious sustainability objectives in a range of industries. As part of this work, coauthor Ernesto Ciorra shared his firsthand experiences as the former chief innovation and sustainability officer at Enel, one of the companies studied.

The authors also interviewed senior innovation and sustainability executives at six additional companies for a total of more than 100 interviews.

They analyzed corporate sustainability and innovation reports, public data, and internal strategic documents provided by the participating companies.

Summary: Companies that think about sustainability as an opportunity for innovation and growth instead of a compliance problem find ways to overcome challenges in balancing performance metrics with environmental objectives. Five innovation practices can help: reframing sustainability as a growth opportunity, partnering with mission-aligned users, seeking new collaborators, thinking long term about future needs, and creating stakeholder coalitions.

A sustainability-focused business strategy often requires solutions that do not yet exist. The ambitious bets that companies make on the future, such as decarbonizing their operations, can seem out of reach and require innovation to make tangible progress.

Yet, sustainability-driven innovators face two interconnected challenges. First, innovation and product development teams are increasingly required to incorporate sustainability criteria without compromising product performance, particularly in terms of cost and quality. Second, many sustainability objectives involve complex changes to a company’s value chain — and to society as a whole — demanding solutions that extend beyond a single company’s immediate control.

As a result, leaders may struggle to connect their sustainability goals with the transformative changes needed to achieve them. To learn how others have done this, we studied a dozen companies in a range of industries that have ambitious sustainability objectives and have made them the driving force for innovation in their products and operations.

These companies start with practices that will be familiar to innovation leaders. First, they reframe sustainability as a source of strategic growth rather than a compliance problem. Then they collaborate to develop new products and processes with lead customers and trusted partners who share their commitment to sustainability.

However, achieving their aspirations requires more than the efforts of innovation and product teams, so these companies have changed how they plan, invest, and compete. They involve business functions such as finance in creating a long-term strategic vision for sustainability. Further, they engage additional stakeholders — including competitors, universities, startups, and regulators — in collectively transforming their industries.

Balancing Sustainability With Traditional Performance Metrics

Innovators face two core challenges to incorporating sustainability. One of the most immediate and persistent is upholding traditional business metrics such as cost, quality, and performance for new products. For example, the Fabrics business within W.L.

About the Authors Ivanka Visnjic is a professor of innovation at Esade Business School. Felipe Monteiro is a senior affiliate professor of strategy at Insead. Michael Tushman is professor emeritus and a senior fellow at Harvard Business School. Ernesto Ciorra is an adjunct professor of innovation management at Campus Bio-Medico University of Rome.