Is It up to Business to Save the Planet?

On Nov. 1, MIT SMR hosts a live and live-streamed forum to debate one of the most critical questions we face today.

How much can we expect business to lead on sustainability? What should be a company’s biggest priority: Serving its shareholders, providing jobs, or addressing the health of our planet?

Often, these goals are at odds. And yet as governments fail to adequately address climate change, if business doesn’t take the lead, who will? It’s a complicated topic with many strong points of view. So, we’re bringing together two leading voices in the sustainability debate to wrestle with the issues in what is sure be a lively conversation.

Please join MIT’s Yossi Sheffi, author Andrew Winston, and me Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. EDT on the MIT campus or via our live-stream.

