Join Our Twitter Chat: A Conversation About Tech and Management

Join MIT SMR Tuesday, March 24, at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT to discuss the most compelling challenges technology brings to management.

MIT SMR kicked off 2020 with a series of biweekly Twitter chats designed to give our readers a forum to discuss top-of-mind management and technology issues. We hope you’ve found this program to be insightful and helpful. Whether you wrestle with specific management and technology challenges at work, coach other organizations, or conduct research, our goal with #MITSMRChat has been to create a space where you can join in conversations with like-minded peers to exchange ideas.

We hope you’ll join us Tuesday, March 24, for our final scheduled conversation — at least for a while — where we’ll talk about the intersection of technology and business.

To participate, head over to MIT Sloan Management Review ’s Twitter feed (@mitsmr) at the chat start time, or search Twitter for the hashtag #MITSMRChat to follow along.

Questions we’ll discuss include the following:

What are the biggest challenges you have at work? Could technology help you with any of these challenges? Does technology compound any of the challenges you have at work? What management or technology problems do you struggle to find good information about? What questions have we not discussed but should?

In advance of the chat, consider reading these posts to get a sense of recent #MITSMRChat events:

