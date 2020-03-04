Join Our Twitter Chat: Artificial Intelligence in Business

Join MIT SMR Tuesday, March 10, at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT to discuss the ongoing opportunities and challenges presented by AI.

This chat took place on March 10, 2020. Download the transcript.

Organizations generally recognize the broad value artificial intelligence can offer as they think about automating routine tasks and repetitive processes, personalizing customer offers, and more. During this upcoming chat, the editors at MIT SMR would like to talk with you about your own observations of and experiences with AI.

We hope you’ll join us Tuesday, March 10, for this conversation.

To participate, head over to MIT Sloan Management Review ’s Twitter feed (@mitsmr) at the chat start time, or search Twitter for the hashtag #MITSMRChat to follow along.

Add this event to your Outlook or iCal calendar.

Questions we’ll discuss include the following:

Why do companies consider adopting or implementing AI? Do you think most companies have a strategy for what they are going to do with AI? Why or why not? What do you think are the biggest barriers for companies trying to adopt AI? Who leads AI initiatives in your (or other) organization(s)? What are your biggest personal hesitations about the application of AI in business?

In advance of this chat, consider reviewing the following content from MIT SMR :

The 2019 Artificial Intelligence Global Executive Study and Research Project reviews how top-performing organizations are integrating AI into their strategies.

MIT SMR columnist Ayanna Howard looks at three challenges to AI implementation.

In the summer of 2019, MIT SMR and BCG hosted an #MITSMRChat focused on specific AI implementation challenges — and opportunities.

