Join Our Twitter Chat: Communicating Digitally and Visually

Discuss visual communication tools and strategies on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT

Whether it’s because you work on a geographically dispersed team, you serve customers with increasingly high demands, you’re too busy to have regular check-ins with your boss or direct reports, or a host of other reasons, you find communication at work challenging. Given the solutions available to facilitate the fast-paced virtual collaboration demanded in many of today’s work environments, and a growing expectation that employees should be fluent in data visualization tools, the team at MIT Sloan Management Review would like to better understand how digital and visual communication work for you.

We hope you’ll join us Tuesday, Jan. 28, to discuss the challenges and opportunities you face communicating and collaborating inside your organization.

To participate, head over to MIT Sloan Management Review ’s Twitter feed at the chat start time or search Twitter for the hashtag “#MITSMRChat” to follow along.

Add this event to your Outlook or iCal calendar.

Questions we’ll discuss include the following:

What communication challenges does your company have? Does your organization use visual communication tools, like dashboards, to share important information? What kinds of information? Are visual communication skills important for your business? Why or why not? Are there specific topics your organization has trouble communicating about? What best practices would you offer for effective communication and collaboration?

In advance of this chat, consider reading the following content from MIT SMR :

Communication expert Nancy Duarte groups charts into two categories: those used to explain and those used to explore.

Review the checklist proposed by IMD professor Ginka Toegel and researcher Jean-Louis Barsoux to diagnose areas of conflict on your team at work.

MIT SMR executive editor David Kiron looks at how companies focused on digital strategy approach collaboration.

