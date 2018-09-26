Let’s Dig In

Our site is free and unlocked today and tomorrow; here are some things you might want to know.

Around the MIT campus, you can often hear students saying that taking everything in is a bit like “drinking from a firehose.” The upside of that is ready access to an abundance of world-class ideas and experts. The downside? It’s easy to get overwhelmed.

No one knows that more than the time-pressed business leaders and managers who rely on the ideas, research, and tools we publish. In conversations and customer surveys, they often ask us where they should they start and what will be most useful to them. We do, after all, have many articles and reports in our archives that address critical challenges managers face in our technology-driven economy and society. Leaders want a little guidance on where to focus their attention — a little help with the firehose.

That’s why we’re offering some recommendations here, based on what readers are telling us are their most pressing problems. And to make it easier to access the insights you need now, we’re dropping our paywall on Oct. 2 and 3, so all of our content will be freely available to visitors.

I hope the handpicked selections below are helpful to you. We’d love your feedback.

Preparing for AI and Machine Learning

Artificial Intelligence in Business Gets Real

By Sam Ransbotham, Philipp Gerbert, Martin Reeves, David Kiron, and Michael Spira

What’s Your Cognitive Strategy?

By Thomas H. Davenport and Vikram Mahidhar

The Jobs That Artificial Intelligence Will Create

By H. James Wilson, Paul R. Daugherty, and Nicola Morini-Bianzino

How Human-Computer ‘Superminds’ Are Redefining the Future of Work

By Thomas W. Malone

How Big Data and AI Are Driving Business Innovation in 2018

By Randy Bean

Developing Your Digital Strategy

What Problems Will You Solve With Blockchain?

By Teppo Felin and Karim Lakhani

Digital Transformation Opens New Questions — and New Problems to Solve

By Hal Gregersen

The Seven Technologies Remaking the World

By Albert H. Segars

The 2018 Digital Business Report: Coming of Age Digitally

By Gerald C. Kane, Doug Palmer, Anh Nguyen Phillips, David Kiron, and Natasha Buckley

The Nine Elements of Digital Transformation

By George Westerman, Didier Bonnet, and Andrew McAfee

Executing a Future-Proof Strategy

Leading With Next-Generation Key Performance Indicators

By Michael Schrage and David Kiron

The End of Scale

By Hemant Taneja with Kevin Maney

With Goals, FAST Beats SMART

By Donald Sull and Charles Sull

The Truth About Corporate Transformation

By Martin Reeves, Lars Fæste, Kevin Whitaker, and Fabien Hassan

Scenario Planning: A Tool for Strategic Thinking

By Paul J.H. Schoemaker

Leading A Talented and Engaged Team

The Challenge of Scaling Soft Skills

By Lynda Gratton

Why People Believe in Their Leaders — or Not

By Daniel Han Ming Chng, Tae-Yeol Kim, Brad Gilbreath, and Lynne Andersson

Managing the Distraction-Focus Paradox

By Carsten Lund Pedersen

The Mindsets of a Leader

By Modesto A. Maidique and Nathan J. Hiller

If You Cut Employees Some Slack, Will They Innovate?

By Yasser Rahrovani, Alain Pinsonneault, and Robert D. Austin

The Corporate Implications of Longer Lives

By Lynda Gratton and Andrew Scott

Gender Discrimination Still Exists — Now What?

By Morela Hernandez

Managing Change

Creating Management Processes Built for Change

By Christopher G. Worley, Thomas Williams, and Edward E. Lawler III

What Makes Change Harder — or Easier

By Markus Spiegel, Theresa Schmiedel, and Jan vom Brocke

How to Change an Organization Without Blowing It Up

By Karen Golden-Biddle

The Art of Making Change Initiatives Stick

By Michael A. Roberto and Lynne C. Levesque

Navigating the Politics and Emotions of Change

By Ellen R. Auster and Trish Ruebottom

