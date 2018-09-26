Let’s Dig In

Our site is free and unlocked today and tomorrow; here are some things you might want to know.
Around the MIT campus, you can often hear students saying that taking everything in is a bit like “drinking from a firehose.” The upside of that is ready access to an abundance of world-class ideas and experts. The downside? It’s easy to get overwhelmed.
No one knows that more than the time-pressed business leaders and managers who rely on the ideas, research, and tools we publish. In conversations and customer surveys, they often ask us where they should they start and what will be most useful to them. We do, after all, have many articles and reports in our archives that address critical challenges managers face in our technology-driven economy and society. Leaders want a little guidance on where to focus their attention — a little help with the firehose.
That’s why we’re offering some recommendations here, based on what readers are telling us are their most pressing problems. And to make it easier to access the insights you need now, we’re dropping our paywall on Oct. 2 and 3, so all of our content will be freely available to visitors.
I hope the handpicked selections below are helpful to you. We’d love your feedback.
Preparing for AI and Machine Learning
By Sam Ransbotham, Philipp Gerbert, Martin Reeves, David Kiron, and Michael Spira
By Thomas H. Davenport and Vikram Mahidhar
By H. James Wilson, Paul R. Daugherty, and Nicola Morini-Bianzino
By Thomas W. Malone
By Randy Bean
Developing Your Digital Strategy
By Teppo Felin and Karim Lakhani
By Hal Gregersen
By Albert H. Segars
By Gerald C. Kane, Doug Palmer, Anh Nguyen Phillips, David Kiron, and Natasha Buckley
By George Westerman, Didier Bonnet, and Andrew McAfee
Executing a Future-Proof Strategy
By Michael Schrage and David Kiron
By Hemant Taneja with Kevin Maney
By Donald Sull and Charles Sull
By Martin Reeves, Lars Fæste, Kevin Whitaker, and Fabien Hassan
By Paul J.H. Schoemaker
Leading A Talented and Engaged Team
By Lynda Gratton
By Daniel Han Ming Chng, Tae-Yeol Kim, Brad Gilbreath, and Lynne Andersson
By Carsten Lund Pedersen
By Modesto A. Maidique and Nathan J. Hiller
By Yasser Rahrovani, Alain Pinsonneault, and Robert D. Austin
By Lynda Gratton and Andrew Scott
By Morela Hernandez
Managing Change
By Christopher G. Worley, Thomas Williams, and Edward E. Lawler III
By Markus Spiegel, Theresa Schmiedel, and Jan vom Brocke
By Karen Golden-Biddle
By Michael A. Roberto and Lynne C. Levesque
By Ellen R. Auster and Trish Ruebottom
