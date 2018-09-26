Let’s Dig In

Our site is free and unlocked today and tomorrow; here are some things you might want to know.

advertisement <a href="https://sloanreview-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=514356569b4d1&cb=1629998901"><img src="s://sloanreview-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=367218&cs=514356569b4d1&cb=1629998901" border="0" alt=""></a>

Around the MIT campus, you can often hear students saying that taking everything in is a bit like “drinking from a firehose.” The upside of that is ready access to an abundance of world-class ideas and experts. The downside? It’s easy to get overwhelmed.

No one knows that more than the time-pressed business leaders and managers who rely on the ideas, research, and tools we publish. In conversations and customer surveys, they often ask us where they should they start and what will be most useful to them. We do, after all, have many articles and reports in our archives that address critical challenges managers face in our technology-driven economy and society. Leaders want a little guidance on where to focus their attention — a little help with the firehose.

That’s why we’re offering some recommendations here, based on what readers are telling us are their most pressing problems. And to make it easier to access the insights you need now, we’re dropping our paywall on Oct. 2 and 3, so all of our content will be freely available to visitors.

I hope the handpicked selections below are helpful to you. We’d love your feedback.

Preparing for AI and Machine Learning

Developing Your Digital Strategy

Executing a Future-Proof Strategy

Leading A Talented and Engaged Team

Managing Change

advertisement <a href="https://sloanreview-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=514356569c1b6&cb=838345005"><img src="s://sloanreview-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=367219&cs=514356569c1b6&cb=838345005" border="0" alt=""></a>