Managing Beyond the ‘Impostor’ Buzzword

Summary: Having impostor thoughts — often called impostor syndrome or the impostor phenomenon — is simply an employee’s belief that others overestimate their abilities at work. Leaders can learn to avoid three common missteps in managing people experiencing such thoughts, as well as how to help employees cope by emphasizing impostor thoughts’ cognitive origin, their prevalence among peers, and people’s ability to self-manage those thoughts.

Think back to when you first faced a new career hurdle: Maybe you were promoted to a team-leader role and everyone looked to you for direction, or your responsibilities grew to include presenting to your company’s board of directors; or when you found yourself being introduced to your new colleagues at a new company in a way that set expectations high. Perhaps you felt fully confident from the start — or, maybe, more likely, you found yourself thinking, “I’m not as good at this as these people think I am,” or, “Everyone expects me to know this stuff, but do I?” Research suggests that up to 82% of people have reported having these kinds of thoughts at some point in their careers, so you’re not alone if you’ve had them too.1

Management and psychology research traces such thoughts to what is popularly known as impostor syndrome or the impostor phenomenon: an employee’s belief that other people overestimate their abilities at work.2 As the terms have come to be used to describe an increasingly wide range of situations, they have shifted from the initial conceptualization: Though intended to describe a cognition people have, the “impostor” label has taken on a more emotional tone. You may have heard it used to describe experiences such as feeling like a fraud, feeling like one doesn’t belong in the workplace, feeling undeserving of recognition or success, or fearing being “found out.” But this is a misconception because, at its core, the impostor phenomenon isn’t actually an emotion or sense of belonging — it’s a cognitive belief.

Reframing as Impostor Thoughts

For managers, recentering the defining feature of the impostor phenomenon — an employee’s belief about how others overestimate their abilities — is an important first step in managing it. To keep this cognitive focus clear, we invite managers to use the term impostor thoughts to help themselves avoid three common missteps in managing people experiencing them.

Managerial Misconception 1: Once an impostor, always an impostor.

It can be easy to assume that an employee who experiences impostor thoughts will always experience them. Indeed, one dominant assumption is that the experience is a stable personality trait: You either struggle with impostor thoughts or you do not. Some scholars and practitioners refer to those who experience this phenomenon as “impostors.

About the Authors Basima Tewfik is an assistant professor of work and organization studies at the MIT Sloan School of Management. Sean Martin is the Donald and Lauren Morel Associate Professor of Business Administration at the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business. Jeremy Yip is an assistant professor of management at Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business.

