MIT SMR Contributors Prominent on 2017 ‘Thinkers50’ List

In November, the Thinkers50 announced its 2017 ranking of the 50 top management thinkers in the world. The ranking was launched in 2001 and is published every two years.

Twenty-three of the top 50 have contributed to MIT SMR , either as authors or interviewees. They include:

Don Tapscott

Clayton Christensen

W. Chan Kim & Renée Mauborgne

Michael Porter

Marshall Goldsmith

Richard D’Aveni

Rita McGrath

Erik Brynjolfsson & Andrew McAfee

Pankaj Ghemawhat

Vijay Govindarajan

Nilofer Merchant

Hal Gregersen

Hermann Simon

Zhang Ruimin

Anil Gupta

Lynda Gratton

Gary Hamel

Tammy Erickson

Morten Hansen

Henry Chesbrough

Julian Birkinshaw

We congratulate our contributors on this honor and invite readers to explore their work further on our website. Here are just a few examples of their recent work:

