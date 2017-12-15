MIT SMR Contributors Prominent on 2017 ‘Thinkers50’ List

Twenty-three of the top 50 management thinkers in the world are authors who have been published in MIT SMR.
In November, the Thinkers50 announced its 2017 ranking of the 50 top management thinkers in the world. The ranking was launched in 2001 and is published every two years.
Twenty-three of the top 50 have contributed to MIT SMR, either as authors or interviewees. They include:
Don Tapscott
Clayton Christensen
W. Chan Kim & Renée Mauborgne
Michael Porter
Marshall Goldsmith
Richard D’Aveni
Rita McGrath
Erik Brynjolfsson & Andrew McAfee
Pankaj Ghemawhat
Vijay Govindarajan
Nilofer Merchant
Hal Gregersen
Hermann Simon
Zhang Ruimin
Anil Gupta
Lynda Gratton
Gary Hamel
Tammy Erickson
Morten Hansen
Henry Chesbrough
Julian Birkinshaw
We congratulate our contributors on this honor and invite readers to explore their work further on our website. Here are just a few examples of their recent work:
- “How Blockchain Will Change Organizations” by Don Tapscott and Alex Tapscott
- “The Corporate Implications of Longer Lives” by Lynda Gratton and Andrew Scott
- “The Hard Truth About Business Model Innovation” by Clayton M. Christensen, Thomas Bartman, and Derek van Bever
- “Leading to Become Obsolete” an interview with Zhang Ruimin (Haier) by Paul Michelman
