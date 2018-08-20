MIT SMR Summer Must-Reads

A look at some of our most read, purchased, and shared articles.

This week, my colleagues on the MIT SMR marketing team are offering a discount on management resources in our store. To help our readers take advantage of the opportunity, we’ve compiled this list of must-reads from the MIT SMR archive — some of our most frequently viewed, purchased, and shared articles and reports. We hope you find it useful!

As the digital revolution rages on, every business leader must become tech literate. This practical guide provides an introduction to the technologies that are transforming our world.

A global study conducted by MIT SMR and BCG identifies the strategies of companies leading in AI, the prospects for AI’s growth, and steps executives should take to develop an AI strategy for their business.

Few questions in business are more powerful than “What problem are you trying to solve?” Leaders who can formulate clear problem statements get more done with less effort, focus scarce resources on the things that really matter, and enable rapid learning in their organizations.

Instead of trying to summarize their strategy in a pithy statement, managers should translate it into a handful of actions the company must take over the next few years in order to execute it.

This Christensen classic describes the three stages of the business model journey and explains how managers can assess innovation opportunities in light of their existing model’s priorities.

A global study conducted by MIT SMR and Google sheds light on the challenges and opportunities presented by key performance indicators, demonstrates how the advanced use of KPIs can benefit organizations, and describes steps that executives can take to make the most of them.

