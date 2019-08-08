MITSMRChat: Implementing AI

Join us on Twitter to discuss core issues surrounding the corporate adoption of AI.

Since 2017, MIT Sloan Management Review and Boston Consulting Group have researched the corporate adoption of and impact from artificial intelligence. As we approach the publication of our third global executive study and research report, we invite you to join us on Twitter for a lively discussion of some of the key issues we’ve recently been considering.

Please join 2018 and 2019 report writer Julia Kirby (@juliakirby) and Martin Reeves (@martinkreeves), global director of the BCG Henderson Institute, on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. EDT/8 a.m. PDT for an engaging conversation about some of the core AI issues organizations face across the globe.

To participate, head over to MIT Sloan Management Review ’s Twitter feed at the chat start time, or search Twitter for the hashtag “#MITSMRChat” to follow along.

The questions we’ll discuss include:

Do you think companies know what they should be doing with AI in their organizations? What is the biggest impediment to figuring out how to use AI? Do you think enough companies are looking at the competitive risks from AI? Are companies doing enough to connect their AI strategies with their overall strategy? With other digital initiatives? Are companies looking at AI primarily as a way to reduce costs or improve revenues? Which of these goals offers the biggest, most realistic potential for AI?

Articles and resources for this chat: