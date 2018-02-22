MITSMRChat: Insights on Customer Engagement Through Analytics

Join us on Twitter to discuss how data can help with customer engagement.

New MIT Sloan Management Review research shows that organizations are using analytics to improve their connections with customers and build competitive advantage. While there is certainly no shortage of data from online transactions, mobile activity, sensors, and other technologies, turning that data into actionable insights remains a key challenge. We explore this issue in our recent Data and Analytics Global Executive Study and Research Report, “Using Analytics to Improve Customer Engagement.” Organizations that can overcome common pitfalls stand to reap enormous benefits, including stronger engagement with customers.

Join report coauthors Sam Ransbotham and David Kiron March 1, 2018, at 11 a.m. EST/8 a.m. PST for an interactive discussion of the challenge — and the opportunity — to engage customers through sophisticated uses of analytics.

To join, simply head over to MIT Sloan Management Review ’s Twitter page at the chat start time, or search Twitter for the hashtag “MITSMRChat” to follow along.

Questions we’ll be discussing with the report coauthors and other analytics influencers:

How do analytics offer businesses increased competitive advantage? What’s the biggest challenge you see in using analytics to drive customer engagement? How important are real-time analytics for an effective customer engagement strategy? Are IoT solutions an effective part of that strategy? Does your organization share data with customers, partners, vendors, or competitors? How/why? How is your organization using artificial intelligence (AI) to augment its analytics efforts?