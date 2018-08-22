MITSMRChat: Rethink Your KPIs and Target Your Customers More Effectively

Join us on Twitter to discuss how next-generation measurement can drive change in your organization.

Our recent cross-industry global survey and research report, “Leading With Next-Generation Key Performance Indicators,” strongly suggests that KPIs are becoming analog relics. The most sophisticated and successful organizations that responded to our survey are actively rethinking the role and purpose of their KPIs. C-suite leaders we interviewed say that KPIs measuring customer satisfaction or loyalty aren’t good enough anymore. Instead, they want a single, integrated view of target customers that looks beyond sales-funnel conversions to turn customers into brand advocates.

Join me, @allisonryder, on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, at 11 a.m. EST/8 a.m. PST, for an interactive discussion on how to orient your KPIs around your customer and discover how machine learning and AI can make your KPIs more anticipatory.

To participate, head over to MIT Sloan Management Review ’s Twitter feed at the chat start time, or search Twitter for the hashtag “#MITSMRChat” to follow along.

Questions we’ll discuss include the following:

How do you define key performance indicators? What do you track with KPIs? How does your team use KPIs to facilitate accountability across functions and teams? Are your KPIs capturing what is “key” in the moment and in the future? Do you see a future where your organization uses machine learning to create more anticipatory and adaptive KPIs?

