MITSMRChat: Strategy Goes Digital

Join us for an interactive discussion on digital strategy Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT.

MIT Sloan Management Review frequently provides managers and leaders with content aimed at helping them develop and execute on digital strategy inside their organizations. On Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, we’d like to hear from you — our readers — about your own experiences setting and operationalizing digital strategy. Although some companies began as agile, tech-centered startups, many others now find themselves in the midst of a digital transformation. Whatever your vantage point, we hope you’ll find value in joining us to talk about the opportunities and challenges digital brings.

To participate, head over to MIT Sloan Management Review ’s Twitter feed at the chat start time, or search Twitter for the hashtag “#MITSMRChat” to follow along.

Questions we’ll discuss include the following:

How important is digital strategy to your organization? What aspects/components of digital strategy do you think are the most challenging for a company to get right? Do you think your company is more “digital” or “traditional?” Why? What’s the biggest challenge you face at your company with respect to digital strategy or transformation? Which technologies do you see having the most impact on management in the next one to three years?

In advance of this chat, consider reading the following content from MIT Sloan Management Review :

As George Westerman, Deborah L. Soule, and Anand Eswaran observe, organizations can adopt the behaviors, qualities, and practices of digital titans that make sense for them.

MIT SMR and Deloitte’s 2018 Global Executive Study and Research Project found that digitally mature companies exhibit specific, distinctive characteristics.

Michael Schrage from MIT’s Initiative on the Digital Economy suggests that executives might more effectively manage themselves by holding themselves more accountable to metrics.

Author Paul Leonardi advocates a bottom-up approach to operationalizing digital transformation.

